Wednesday's Reasoning Behind Saving Tyler Reveals How Much She Has Grown Jenna Ortega returned as the iconic 'Addams Family' character after being away from the series for three years. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 4 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET

The second season of Wednesday made its way to Netflix after the streaming platform kept fans waiting for three years. Jenna Ortega returned as the unforgettable Addams Family character, the teenager who doesn't like to be around other people. New mysteries were introduced within the grounds of Nevermore Academy, while old friends and foes found their way back into the protagonist's life.

During the climactic moments of the second season of Wednesday, Jenna's character decided to save Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) from a horrible fate. The boy previously betrayed her trust, almost leading her towards a certain death. Why did Wednesday save Tyler? Here's what we know about the reasoning the character had for saving someone who tried to harm her in the past.

Source: Netflix

Why did Wednesday save Tyler?

As the second season of Wednesday suggested, Wednesday saved Tyler because she grew more empathetic due to her experiences at Nevermore Academy. It could be easy to assume that she actually saved him due to the romantic bond they shared in the past, but Wednesday is more intelligent than that. Variety confirmed how the first and second seasons of the series made Wednesday come alive with genuine interest for those around her.

When the first season of Wednesday began, the girl didn't care about what happened to people who weren't members of her family. Even Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) were aware that it would be hard for her daughter to make friends. The only situation that could turn Wednesday into a decent friend was the murder mystery established in the first season.

Enid (Emma Myers), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), and even Tyler, before he went evil, allowed Wednesday to open her heart. With a new attitude in place, it was evident that Jenna's protagonist genuinely wanted to use her wits and abilities to help others. And if that wasn't enough, the dangerous situation Tyler found himself in gave Wednesday the final push towards saving her former love interest.

Tyler's backstory forced Wednesday to change her mind.

The second installment of Wednesday also revealed more information about where Tyler came from. It was revealed that Tyler's mother, Françoise Galpin (Frances O'Connor) was also a Hyde. Her condition allowed her to turn into a powerful monster, but the transformations were killing her as an adult. Attempting to prevent her son from suffering the same fate, Françoise wanted to use Pugsley's powers to free Tyler from his condition.

Source: Netflix

The experiment was never going to work, and it was up to Wednesday to save the young man who was only manipulated into being a monster. Wednesday understood Françoise's influence was one of the reasons why Tyler turned out that way. While she didn't forgive his crimes, she was human enough to understand that he didn't deserve such a horrible death. In the end, Wednesday's decision to save Tyler proved that she was no longer the immature girl who was introduced when the show started.