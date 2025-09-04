What Happened to Enid in 'Wednesday' Season 2? The Twist That Upended Everything (SPOILERS) “Fans should be very worried for Enid. We’re certainly worried for Enid." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 4 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Wednesday Season 2. In Season 2 of Wednesday, a prophecy claimed Enid Sinclair would die and it would be Wednesday’s fault, fans knew her story was leading to something big. What no one could have predicted was the form it would take in the season finale, and how much it would leave us questioning what comes next.

So what happened to Enid in Wednesday Season 2? The finale delivered a choice that may have changed her forever, but her story didn’t end. Instead, it opened a new mystery about what she has become, and whether she can ever return to who she once was.

Source: Netflix

What happened to Enid in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

Early in the season, it was foretold that Enid would die and that it would be Wednesday’s fault. After the body swap, fans thought she had escaped that fate.

But the finale revealed something worse. Enid is an alpha werewolf, and if she transforms on a full moon, she risks never being able to return to her human form.

Why did Enid turn into a werewolf?

When Wednesday is buried alive, Enid and Agnes desperately dig to save her. Realizing they are running out of time, Enid chooses to wolf out.

She knows the risk, but she transforms anyway, rescuing Wednesday in a move that may have cost her humanity. As one theory suggests, “Enid Sinclair will die” might not have meant her literal death, but the death of her human self.

Source: Netflix

What did the creators of 'Wednesday' say about Enid's fate?

“Hopefully fans are very surprised and very satisfied by the finale,” co-creator Al Gough told Tudum. His partner, Miles Millar, added, “That reveal is hopefully a nice breadcrumb that leads audiences to wonder about Season 3 and what the new adventure for Wednesday will be.”

Millar also addressed Enid directly. “Fans should be very worried for Enid. We’re certainly worried for Enid,” he said. “Once an alpha werewolf transforms, they are unable to change back to their human form. Due to their dangerous nature, they are left isolated and hunted to death by other werewolves. It’s a big deal for Enid, and getting out of this is going to be difficult.”

What does this mean for Season 3 of 'Wednesday'?

By the end of the finale, Enid disappears into the woods, her future uncertain. Wildlife cameras capture fleeting images of a lone wolf on the run, hinting that she’s still out there, but no longer the Enid her friends knew. Wednesday vows to find her, setting up a new journey that could drive the next season. The mystery lingers: is Enid truly lost to her wolf form, or is there a way back to her humanity? And if there is, what will it cost?