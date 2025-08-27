Hayley Gets a Suspicious Text from Morgan in 'My Life With the Walter Boys' — Who Is It? Fans have some interesting theories. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 27 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Much of the first season of Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys centers on the love triangle between Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde), Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), and Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry). Jackie moves in with the brothers after their mother becomes her designated guardian following the tragic death of her parents and sister. But there’s still room for another storyline.

Enter Will Walter (Johnny Link), the oldest Walter sibling, and his longtime girlfriend Hayley (Zoë Soul). The writers carved out some time in the spotlight for the couple, exploring their relationship and closing Season 1 with a wedding after they work through their issues. But before diving into Season 2, which drops on Aug. 28, 2025, there’s one loose end involving Will and Hayley that fans are still stuck on: Who exactly is Morgan, the person who texted Hayley? Here’s what we know.

Who is Morgan in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'?

Source: Netflix

The name Morgan is first introduced in Episode 10 of My Life With the Walter Boys, which also happens to be the Season 1 finale. On their wedding night, Hayley and Will are snuggled up in bed, reflecting on how amazing Jackie was with helping pull the wedding together. As usual, Will can’t help but bring up The Lark and his dream of starting their own business, a topic that gets him an immediate side-eye from Hayley, who reminds him to leave it alone, at least for their special night.

They get back to cuddling, but then Hayley gets a text from someone named Morgan. When Will asks who it is, she brushes it off, saying, “It’s just Tara,” her best friend who works as the school guidance counselor. The fact that Hayley gets a mysterious text on her wedding night and lies to her now-husband about who it’s from feels pretty suspicious. Unfortunately, that’s all the context Season 1 gives us about Morgan.

Still, it’s safe to assume the name will resurface in Season 2, especially since the writers included it in the Season 1 finale to give fans a reason to come back (as if viewers weren’t already dying to see what happens between Jackie and Cole after that kiss!). Until then, here are some fan theories.

Here’s who fans think Morgan is in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'.

Theories about who Morgan is vary, but all feel like valid possibilities. One of the most popular guesses is that Morgan is someone Hayley hooked up with while she and Will were on a break. Keep in mind, they were engaged and had years of history together, so if this turns out to be true, it could completely shatter the foundation of their marriage, essentially forcing them to start over from square one.

Another plausible theory is that Morgan is someone who has information about a scholarship or something related to her education. In Season 1, Hayley mentioned her interest in furthering her studies, so perhaps the text was tied to that. She may have brushed it off because she felt guilty talking about her ambitions on her wedding night, especially after shutting Will down when he brought up starting their own business.