Netflix Revealed The Episode Count For 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Nikki Rodriguez returns as protagonist Jackie Howard in the next installment of the successful teen drama. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 27 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET

Fans have been waiting for the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys for a very long time. Almost two years went by between the moment Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) was introduced on television and the launch of the next installment of the series. In the meantime, fans were on the lookout for every detail they could get regarding the second season. After all, the cliffhanger established at the end of Season 1's last episode was enough to keep anyone on the edge of their seat.

In 2025, it wouldn't take long for Netflix to announce that the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys would be available for streaming on Aug. 28. How many episodes will be released as part of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2? Here's what we know about the next chapter in Jackie's journey.

How many episodes will there be in 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2?

According to Today, Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys will consist of 10 episodes. Just like the first installment of the story, the sophomore season will be split into ten chapters that will force Jackie to decide who she wants to be with. All episodes were scheduled to be released on the same day: Aug. 28. Jackie's story will serve as counterprogramming for Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is set to conclude around the same time frame.

Returning cast members for the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys include Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter, and Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter. The adaptation of Ali Novak's books continues to be produced by Melanie Halsall, who made a big effort to bring Jackie from the page to the screen. The Wrap reports that a third season of the series was commissioned by Netflix before the second installment premiered.

Who will Jackie choose as her boyfriend in Season 2?

My Life With the Walter Boys presents a complicated premise for its protagonist. Jackie was happy with her life in New York City until a tragic car accident claims the lives of her family. The teenager is forced to move into the home of Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), her mom's best friend. Katherine is the mother of several boys, two of them being teenagers, and that's where the conflict kicks in. Jackie falls in love with the two of them.

The first season of My Life With the Walter Boys ends with Jackie going back to New York with one of her uncles. According to Netflix's official website, Katherine will persuade the teenager to return to Silver Falls in order to have a family. Jackie's return to the small town will force her to decide who she wants to be with. Cole has an unpredictable attitude after being a football quarterback for so long. Alex is the most sensitive boy Jackie has ever met.