What Does "Saja" Mean in Korean? 'KPop Demon Hunters' Combine Entertainment With Myth The Jeoseung Saja is an important figure in Korean mythology. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 18 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET

In the Netflix hit movie KPop Demon Hunters, mythology meets modern entertainment. The movie follows protagonists Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as they battle the forces of the underworld while hiding their mystical powers behind the facade of HUNTR/X, their wildly popular KPop group.

The antagonists of the movie are the Saja Boys, made up of Jinu, Abby, Romance, Baby, and Mystery. They are mysterious dark creatures who appear as beautiful young men, also using KPop as a cover for their actions. But what exactly does "Saja" mean, and how does the mythology behind the meaning tie in to the story of KPop Demon Hunters? Here's what we know.

What does "saja" mean in Korean?

In the strictest definition of the word “saja” (사자), the meaning is “lion," per Word Hippo. However, it has a much greater symbolism in the Korean spiritual belief system. In Korean mythology, "saja" is related to "Jeoseung Saja," which many refer to as the Korean version of the Grim Reaper. Jeoseung Saja, according to Mythlok, guides souls to the underworld. This includes souls that are both good and bad, making the Jeoseung Saja essentially a neutral and impartial creature, despite its ties to the underworld.

They are often depicted as tall, imposing figures, the site reports, and traditionally, they wear a robe called a "hanbok." Atop their traditional look, the Jeoseung Saja wears a wide-brimmed hat, which may be a very familiar look for fans of KPop Demon Hunters; after all, this is exactly what the Saja Boys wear when they aren't glammed up to perform.

According to Korean mythology, every person has a pre-ordained moment when they will die, and Jeoseung Saja will be there to greet you when your time has arrived. It is not a terrifying experience, according to traditional belief, and there are stories that tell tales of people who convinced the Jeoseung Saja to let them stay or tricked him out of taking them. YouTuber Ghostifymon notes that the Jeoseung Saja isn't just about death; the myth is there to remind people to embrace living and take nothing for granted.

Why was "Saja" chosen for the antagonists in 'KPop Demon Hunters'?

So how does the myth of the Jeoseung Saja tie in to KPop Demon Hunters? The Saja Boys are sent to weaken and ultimately try to defeat HUNTR/X after they strike a devastating blow against a powerful underworld demon known as Jinu.

But the movie isn't the only modern interpretation of ancient Korean mythology to use the Sajas to tell a tale. Many modern Korean dramas have incorporated the creatures into their storytelling, often portraying them as young, attractive men, meant to remind people of the inevitability of death and the sweetness of life.

One Reddit user explored how the meaning of the word "saja" may intersect with Korean mythology to make a more nuanced connection between the word and the Saja boys, writing, "'Saja' can mean lion, great beast, and/or fierce creature. It can also mean Grim Reaper and/or messenger of death in Korean folklore. So 'Saja Boys' might be a layered name that hides dark symbolism behind flashy idol branding."