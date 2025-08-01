Netflix Already Has a Plan for the Future of the 'KPop Demon Hunters' Franchise When can fans expect their favorite musical demon fighters to return to the massive streaming platform? By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 1 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

After the success KPop Demon Hunters saw when it was released on Netflix, the streaming platform is already working on what's next for Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). In order to compete against the companies that release their movies in theaters, Netflix needs to create major franchises that people from all over the world can easily recognize.

KPop Demon Hunters will be the next property Netflix is looking to turn into a profitable endeavor. The animated movie set all kinds of viewing records for Netflix, according to Forbes. That sort of engagement won't be easily forgotten by the company that thrives on the immediate attention of the public. What is Netflix planning for the future of KPop Demon Hunters? Here's what we know about the multiple projects the studio is currently working on for the heroes.



Is Netflix working on sequels to 'KPop Demon Hunters'?

According to The Wrap, Netflix is working on the development of two direct sequels to KPop Demon Hunters. The heroes of the animated smash hit will return in two more installments to this story, with the members of Huntr/x still trying to protect the Earth from paranormal threats. The first movie in what will be a film trilogy introduced Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as the successors of a long line of demon hunters who use the power of their music to keep monsters contained.

In addition to the two sequels, The Wrap reports that Netflix is also working on a live-action remake of KPop Demon Hunters. The streaming platform usually attempts to replicate the success of an animated production by turning it into a live-action story, and audiences can't get enough of it. One of the platform's biggest shows in 2023 was the live-action version of One Piece, an adventure set in a world full of pirates. Can the company strike gold again with KPop Demon Hunters?

Perhaps the most surprising addition to the KPop Demon Hunters franchise will be the live stage musical show. Netflix knows its way around Broadway, considering how it successfully launched a major play connected to the story of Stranger Things, but that was a narrative centered around drama and mystery. Netflix hasn't produced a major musical that could theoretically make its way to either Broadway or the West End.



When will the live-action remake of 'KPop Demon Hunters' be released?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the live-action remake of KPop Demon Hunters. The expansion of the franchise is just getting started for the streaming platform, but that doesn't mean that the company knows when every subsequent project will be released. It could be years before fans are reunited with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, but chances are thc company is working fast and furiously to keep the momentum going.