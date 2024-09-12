Home > Entertainment > Music What Happened to NewJeans? Fans Speculate on the Future of the Group Is NewJeans over? Fans are nervous about the fate of the K-pop group. By D.M. Published Sept. 12 2024, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you've been keeping up with the K-pop world, you've probably noticed that NewJeans has been a bit quiet lately. NewJeans, known for their fresh style and youthful vibe, debuted under HYBE's sub-label ADOR in 2022. The five-member group quickly captured attention with their catchy tunes and high-energy choreography. They stood out in a sea of K-pop acts, gaining a large following in a short period.

NewJeans made their debut with the hit single “Attention” in July 2022, an R&B-influenced pop track. Their debut EP, self-titled New Jeans, included tracks like “Hype Boy” and “Cookie,” which quickly gained massive popularity, especially on TikTok. Their breakthrough was solidified when they won Best New Artist at the 2022 Melon Music Awards, further highlighting their meteoric rise. They have since become brand ambassadors for several major fashion houses, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

However, their activities seem to have slowed down. Many speculate that the group is taking a break to work on new music or to prepare for a larger comeback. Here’s what we know about the fate of New Jeans and their plans for the future.

NewJeans is at the center of a label conflict.

The fate of NewJeans is in limbo after a conflict between HYBE and former label CEO Min Hee-jin. Min’s ADOR agency, which is a subsidiary of HYBE, was forced to undergo an audit after Min was accused of breach of trust. HYBE suggested that Min was trying to seize total control of ADOR — despite only owning 18 percent of the company. Min denied the claims and instead suggested that HYBE was trying to force her out — after creating a girl group that mirrors NewJeans.

“BELIFT LAB, one of HYBE’s labels, debuted the five-member female idol group Illit in March of this year. After Illit's teaser photo was released, the response of 'I thought it was NewJeans' flooded the online world,” Min said (per CAN Lifestyle). “Illit is copying NewJeans in all areas of entertainment, including hair, makeup, costumes, choreography, photography, video, and event appearances.” However, HYBE denies this.

In a follow-up interview, Min defended allegations that she was trying to take over ADOR. She said that it would be “impossible” for her to seize control of the subsidiary, because “HYBE owns 80 per cent of the shares.” Min ultimately feels that HYBE’s actions, and their claims, are retaliatory.

NewJeans is standing by Min Hee-jin!

Amid the label conflict, NewJeans has picked a side. On Sept. 11, the group members took to YouTube live to address the drama and express their support for Min Hee-jin. Members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein suggested that the drama has become overwhelming, as it continues to impact their career.

