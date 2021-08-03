BTS Is Unlikely to Disband Anytime Soon — But They've Come Close in the Past

Kim Nam-Joon (aka RM) got his first taste of fame in the late 2000s, when he started performing under the moniker of "Runch Randa." He was soon introduced to Bang Si-Hyuk, now the chairman of HYBE Corporation (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) — and the rest was history.

Following a years-long preparation process, BTS made its debut in June 2013. So, why are there rumors that they might be disbanding? Here's what you should know.