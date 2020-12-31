Trolls Are Going After Jimin From BTS, and K-pop Fans Are Having None of It [TW]

K-pop fans likely know that management company Big Hit Entertainment have threatened to take legal action against the trolls who've come after artists they represent, and this includes Jimin from BTS . Their latest update shows that BHE has new complaints which K-pop fans have submitted themselves, as well as trolling they've witnessed on their own. They've publicly declared that they've discovered individuals who will be fined due to their actions.

Big Hit Entertainment officially stated, "These include perpetrators who have previously been found guilty and sentenced to fines, as well as individuals who are presumed to be engaged in malicious activities even while being under investigation after we have filed criminal complaints against them. For these individuals, we will initiate legal proceedings against them until their malicious behaviors stop completely."

Apparently, there are some who have created multiple accounts to spread offensive and malicious "jokes." Big Hit added, "We monitored these accounts and filed complaints against multiple accounts." Big Hit further warned, "For perpetrators who continue to engage in criminal activities after they have been found guilty in a court of law, we plan to file for damages in civil court. Big Hit will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and there will be no settlement or leniency."

There's especially been a lot of worry over Jimin, since much of the trolling has been centered around him.

What happened to Jimin from BTS?

Trolls have been using Jimin's past struggles against him. He had admitted to unhealthy eating habits to keep him slim, once sharing he only had one meal in 10 days with fans. In the past, he's grappled with body image issues that were so crippling, he'd starve himself and pass out during rehearsals. Even more disturbingly, people have also been making rape jokes about Jimin, saying they hope he get sexually assaulted when he joins the South Korean military. And saddest of all? Jimin has allegedly seen these jokes.

"TW: rape mention just found out that jimin has heard the r@pe jokes that nctzens were making about him according to the post big hit just made. are y’all happy now? Are you happy that you most likely made this poor man f***ing upset? disgusting. Y’all are absolutely...disgusting. I hope you realize what you say is more then just words. The things you say can stay etched in someone’s brain for months.," one fan tweeted. And they're not the only one who's come to Jimin's defense.

TW: rape mention

just found out that jimin has heard the r@pe jokes that nctzens were making about him according to the post big hit just made. are y’all happy now? Are you happy that you most likely made this poor man fucking upset? disgusting. Y’all are absolutely (1/2) — Alexandra⁷ ❀ (@yoonglswhiskers) December 30, 2020

(2/2) disgusting. I hope you realize what you say is more then just words. The things you say can stay etched in someone’s brain for months. #JiminDeservesBetter — Alexandra⁷ ❀ (@yoonglswhiskers) December 30, 2020

"I hope you guys are happy. Jimin saw the rape jokes and the Ed jokes that you guys were making. You guys should be hella ashamed of yourselves, I hope you parents see what you wrote abt him. You guys are truly disgusting.He didn’t do anything wrong. I hope you’re happy," another wrote.

I hope you guys are happy. Jimin saw the rape jokes and the Ed jokes that you guys were making. You guys should be hella ashamed of yourselves, I hope you parents see what you wrote abt him. You guys are truly disgusting.He didn’t do anything wrong. I hope you’re happy. 😔😒 pic.twitter.com/daYetdaRre — jimins_beautiful_Smile (@BeautifulJimins) December 30, 2020

If you do see any of these disturbing comments made about Jimin (or any K-pop artists Big Hit represent), you can email protect@bighitcorp.com and report them.