BTS's Lavish Seoul Estate Is One of the Most Exclusive Compounds in South Korea

BTS has proven to be one of the biggest music phenomenons to ever come out of South Korea. The boy band, which has existed for almost a decade, has had a number of crossover hits, and has even expanded into the world of apps with their new classes on learning Korean. If you’re not a South Korean native, though, you may wonder exactly where the group lives.
Where does BTS live?
Although BTS travels all over the world, they still make their home in South Korea. For years when they were less widely known, the band lived together in a crowded, bunk-bed filled apartment. In 2017, though, as they begin to find success, the band moved to their current digs in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
The band currently lives at THE HILL, a swanky apartment complex located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, which is in the center of the city in a wealthy neighborhood. The complex is largely filled with actors, music executives, and wealthy business people. It consists of 600 units sprawled across 32 buildings.
What is BTS’s apartment like?
While the band certainly has a lavish apartment, it’s actually not particularly spacious, especially considering the fact that the band has seven members. The apartment is 3,229 square feet, and includes three bedrooms, including a master bedroom, as well as two bathrooms, a living room and two kitchens. That means that, even today, the band is still sharing bedrooms even when they’re at home.
The two kitchens are reportedly the most crucial for the band, as the second, smaller kitchen contains its own stovetop and dishwasher. The band also has access to a gym, a golf course, and around the clock medical care if they need it.
How much did BTS's apartment cost?
The band reportedly paid $6.53 million for their apartment, which they chose largely for the amenities that it provided. One of those amenities is the security that the compound provides, which protects them from fans who may otherwise try to swarm their homes in order to get a peek at the ultra-popular stars. The members of BTS aren’t the only famous faces at THE HILL, which is why the compound is designed to be almost impregnable from the outside.
At the moment, the band is still living together. That‘s in large part because reporting suggests that the members of the group still get along with one another quite well. It’s unlikely that the band will continue to live together indefinitely, but for now, it’s an arrangement that seems to be working. It also makes their travel and rehearsal schedules much easier to plan.
How BTS is dealing with the coronavirus:
Like everyone else, the members of BTS have been in self-quarantine in response to the spread of the coronavirus. In spite of their isolation, though, the band has still found ways to inspire fans, whether that means posting messages encouraging fans to stay strong or performing from home.
