BTS's Lavish Seoul Estate Is One of the Most Exclusive Compounds in South Korea

The band reportedly paid $6.53 million for their apartment, which they chose largely for the amenities that it provided. One of those amenities is the security that the compound provides, which protects them from fans who may otherwise try to swarm their homes in order to get a peek at the ultra-popular stars. The members of BTS aren’t the only famous faces at THE HILL, which is why the compound is designed to be almost impregnable from the outside.