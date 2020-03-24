Now That You’re in Quarantine, You Can Learn Korean With Help From BTS

The latest effort from BTS to teach fans Korean stems in part from the band’s overwhelming global success. The group recently became the first band since The Beatles to score for No. 1 albums on the Billboard charts in less than two years. Their 2018 album, Love Yourself: Tear, was also the first Korean album to be certified Platinum in the U.S. They were also the only non-English language artist on Billboard‘s list of the top touring acts of the 2010s.