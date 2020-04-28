Is Suga Still in BTS? K-Pop Fans Are Seriously Dying to Know

Is Suga Still in BTS? K-Pop Fans Are Seriously Dying to KnowBy Lizzy Rosenberg
While there are far too many talented K-Pop groups to count these days, BTS is inarguably widely beloved staple within the genre. And while many of the group's remaining original members are still present, Suga is undoubtedly a long-standing favorite. Unfortunately, though, some think he may have left the band.
Did Suga actually leave BTS, or is this simply a false rumor? With BTS' Map of the Soul 7 tour postponed, the K-pop community would be truly devastated by the 27-year-old pop star's departure.
Suga joined BTS almost 10 years ago.
Suga (real name: Min Yoon-gi) kicked off his career by rapping under the name Gloss in high school, according to Style Caster. After gaining local recognition, he began producing tracks for popular artists, including Reflow, and eventually auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment's rap competition, “Hit It.” He won second place and was signed as a producer and trainee. Eventually, he was convinced to rap with BTS in 2010.
PopBuzz considers him to be the "grandpa" of the group and describes him as a cat-like, quiet person. He does, however, speak his mind when needed, and has spoken out about mental health in the past. Suga also has a solo career outside the group, and many wonder if he will leave BTS for other musical pursuits.
What does Suga do outside of BTS?
Outside of performing with BTS, Suga has a thriving career on his own — back in 2016, the 27-year-old rapper released a self-titled mixtape to SoundCloud, according to Fandom, and he's collaborated with other musicians such as Suran and Lee So-ra. Suga is also well-acquainted with Halsey, according to Cheat Sheet, and was featured on her 2019 album, "Manic."
Suga is also widely recognized for his political involvement — according to SCMP, he's one of very few K-pop stars to comment on political matters.
“If we don’t talk about these issues, who will? Our parents? Adults? So isn’t it up to us? That’s the kind of conversation we have [in the band]: who knows best and who should talk about the difficulties our generatio faces? It’s us,” he said in an interview. Needless to say, he has a lot going on beyond the band.
Are the rumors that Suga is leaving BTS true?
When Suga wasn't photographed with his bandmates at the 2019 Grammys, fans thought he was potentially thinking about leaving the band for good, according to Talent Recap. Rumor had it that the rapper was in cahoots with his bandmates at the time after they had decided to take a temporary hiatus from performing. However, the rumors weren't true — according to Teen Vogue, he was simply MIA when the photo was snapped.
While many ARMYs would be totally devastated if Suga left BTS, some hope that he will part ways with the band in the near future, to ultimately pursue his solo career. But Suga's fans, such as fan account @outrooyoongii argues this, saying: "It actually breaks my heart seeing Yoongi solos tweet that they want him to leave BTS when he loves his brothers sm."
real talk where is suga's solo career— MOVED (@cypheryunki) February 26, 2015
It doesn't seem like Suga is leaving anytime soon, but with a thriving solo career and connections outside of the K-Pop world, there's a chance he'll decide to take his talents elsewhere.
At the same time, though, it would be truly devastating if he left his BTS brothers — they seriously wouldn't be the same.