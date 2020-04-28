Is Suga Still in BTS? K-Pop Fans Are Seriously Dying to Know

Outside of performing with BTS, Suga has a thriving career on his own — back in 2016, the 27-year-old rapper released a self-titled mixtape to SoundCloud, according to Fandom, and he's collaborated with other musicians such as Suran and Lee So-ra. Suga is also well-acquainted with Halsey, according to Cheat Sheet, and was featured on her 2019 album, "Manic."

Suga is also widely recognized for his political involvement — according to SCMP, he's one of very few K-pop stars to comment on political matters.

“If we don’t talk about these issues, who will? Our parents? Adults? So isn’t it up to us? That’s the kind of conversation we have [in the band]: who knows best and who should talk about the difficulties our generatio faces? It’s us,” he said in an interview. Needless to say, he has a lot going on beyond the band.