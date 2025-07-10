After a Rousing First Success, Will There Be a 'KPop Demon Hunters 2'? Netflix really went for it with a movie built on a strange premise ... but it worked. By Ivy Griffith Published July 10 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Investing big time in a movie with a particularly unique premise is always risky business. But Netflix really went for it when they produced 2025's KPop Demon Hunters, helmed by directors Chris Appelhans (Coraline) and Maggie Kang (Rise of the Guardians) along with producer Michelle Wong (Star Trek: Lower Decks).

The premise is simple: Three KPop stars battle demons in their off time, protecting their fans from supernatural threats they know nothing about. But they face their biggest challenge in a rival boy band which turns out to be demons in disguise. While it may sound like a curious premise for a film, it struck the right chord with audiences, leaving them wondering, "Will there be a KPop Demon Hunters 2"? And here's the answer.

Source: Netflix

Will there be a 'KPop Demon Hunters 2'?

You know it's a good movie when the first thing you do after wrapping up your first watch-through is to demand to know whether or not a second one is in the works. And judging by TikTok and Google search results everywhere, that's exactly what happened when people finished KPop Demon Hunters for the first time.

The movie hit Netflix on June 20, 2025, and it has remained steadily at the top of Netflix's most streamed since its release. According to Marie Claire, the movie as "reached Netflix's Top 10 list in all 93 countries where the streamer is supported." The magazine notes that both HUNTR/X and their rival Saja Boys have received nods from KPop mega-stars BTS and TWICE, and songs from the series have started charting on Billboard. It's an impressive feat for a streaming movie.

But will there be a second? According to Marie Claire, there is no confirmation of a second movie in the works as of the publication of this article. There are rumors, but nothing concrete as of yet. However, with Sony and Netflix teaming up for this dynamic trio, and fan praise filling the internet with positive reviews and worldwide acclaim, it seems likely that the movie will get another spin eventually. And director Maggie Kang has already indicated interest in another movie (via Screenrant).

Reaction to 'KPop Demon Hunters' has been nothing short of ecstatic.

In the meantime, producers, directors, and everyone who worked on the film gets to bask in the glow of the internet's adoration. On TikTok, the reaction to the film has been nothing short of ecstatic, with fans praising the film's humor, heart, story, world-building, and characters. One TikTok user noted, "⁣I’ve never rewatched a movie this many times before."

And that seems to be the overwhelming sentiment, with many people sharing how blown away they were by the film's charm, coming back to re-watch it over and over. Even The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the famed Oscars, got in on the KPop Demon Hunter praise. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they quipped, "Huntrix didn’t just save the world, they also saved my Spotify Wrapped."