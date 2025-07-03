Who Is Still Together After 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Season 2? It Might Surprise You It's an odd idea, to break the couples up only to bring them back together. But it's working. By Ivy Griffith Published July 3 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to series that focus on sapphic love, which is love between two women, options are few and far between. While there are a few series out there that focus on queer love, The Ultimatum: Queer Love is one of the few that actually celebrates the love between women, without including gay men.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love launched Season 2 in 2025, bringing a whole new group of couples together, breaking them apart, and building them back again in sometimes new and surprising ways. So, after the Season 2 reunion aired, many fans are now clamoring for more information. Including an answer to the question: Who is still together after Season 2? Here's what we know about which couples are still in it to win it and which ones have called it quits.

Who is still together after that 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Season 2 reunion?!

It takes a lot of courage to share your life in front of millions of peoples, and perhaps twice as much courage to do so when you're queer during a time when hostility against queer people is high. Add that to the fact that The Ultimatum breaks couples up as part of the process and it takes some serious guts to give it a try.

Season 2 kicked off with host Joanna Garcia Swisher overseeing the chaos among Marie Robertson, Kyle Neal, Bridget Matloff, Dayna Mathews, Magan Mourad, Ashley Johnson, Mel Vitale, Britney Thompson, AJ Blount, Haley Drexler, Marita Prodger, and Pilar Dizon. The couples started out: AJ and Britney, Bridget and Kyle, Marie and Mel, Magan and Dayna, Marita and Ashley, and Pilar and Haley.

The show process involves splitting the couples up from the person they arrived with, pairing them with someone new after dating around among the group, and then giving them a "trial marriage." The goal is to explore their feelings and emotions and see if they're really with the person they're supposed to be with. So, which couples made it through Season 2 and stayed together, and which ones split?

Luckily, most of them stayed together. According to Netflix, Britney and AJ are still engaged and happier than ever. Britney and Marita are still friends, although they're just friends now. And, ironically, Marita has helped her in her relationship with Britney. Neither Britney nor AJ is particularly close to Marie these days, as evidenced by the coldness at the reunion.

Bridget and Kyle are also still engaged. Bridget admitted during the series that she was trying the show out of curiosity, but the couple ended up learning more than they expected. Marie and Mel, unfortunately, have split. During the reunion, they sat on opposite sides of the room, which probably says the most about the state of their former relationship.

Magan and Dayna, on the other hand, are still engaged. They have some work to do with extended family, but they're committed to the long-term. Haley helped Magan during their trial relationship, leading to revelations about her relationship with Dayna. Marita and Ashley, however, are broken up. Ashley told Tudum that the reunion was a particularly tough weekend for her. Not only did she have to face the pain of her breakup with Marita, but her grandmother had just died. So it was a double-whammy.

And as for our last couple, Pilar and Haley, they are also still engaged. There were some serious ups and downs through the experiment, but they found new dedication to one another through the season. With better communication than before, the two have high hopes for the future.