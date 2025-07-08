'Squid Game' Almost Featured a Game Called "Why Did You Come to My House" Before It Ended The game never made it into the series. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 8 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Regardless of what you think of the way Squid Game ends and what the series does or doesn't do in setting things up for the future, there are still questions about some of the games they play during the three seasons. One question is even about a game that was never played but only hinted at, called "Why Did You Come to My House."

What is the game in Squid Game, and how do you play it? Although there are other Korean and even American classics played among the 456 players in the show, there are only so many games that can fit in. According to KoreaBoo, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about games not featured in the series in an interview with JTBC Newsroom. He even spoke on the game "Why Did You Come to My House."

'Squid Game's' "Why Did You Come to My House" game, explained.

In Season 1, Gi‑hun lightheartedly suggests that one of the games they might play is Why Did You Come to My House. The game involves two teams, according to Asia Society, and that does align with a setup viewers often see in Squid Game. The idea of this game is to steal players from the opposing team and end the game with one team having captured all of the other team's players.

In the game, one team steps forward and the other team asks, "Why did you come to my house, come to my house, come to my house?" The team that came forward responds with, "To pick the flowers, pick the flowers, pick the flowers." The other team asks, "Which flower, flower, flower?" At this point, the team on the attack chooses a player from the defensive team that they want to steal. This player is forced to play rock, paper, scissors. If they lose, they have to join the opposing team.

There are plenty of ways this could have been altered to make it more deadly. The point of the games in Squid Game are to take childhood favorites and make them terrifying, with the losers dying instead of simply being eliminated as players in the game. However, Why Did You Come to My House never made it into the show.

Per KoreaBoo, Hwang teased the potential addition of the game ahead of the second season. He believes it could offer a lot of possibilities as a game altered in a deadly way for the games that the players compete in. Unfortunately for viewers, it never came to pass. Instead, the second and third seasons of Squid Game, which include the same players, feature other classics like hide-and-seek and jump rope.

no line in the entire show strikes me as deeply as this one. there’s such a prevalent theme throughout squid game of childhood innocence lost, and this line encompasses it so devastatingly. pic.twitter.com/zwM9XokIid — 🎸 (@wintrewolf) January 11, 2025

