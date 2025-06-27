Will There Be a 'Squid Game' Season 4? Season 3’s Short Run Has Fans Asking Questions Season 3 of Netflix's 'Squid Game' premiered on June 27, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 27 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, Netflix finally dropped Season 3 of Squid Game on June 27, 2025, leaving fans excited yet somewhat frustrated by the brief six-episode run. The new season is significantly shorter than both of its predecessors, prompting many viewers to ask the big question on everyone's mind: Will there be a Squid Game Season 4?

While fans are diving into Season 3, rumors and questions about the show's future have already started circulating online. Given how incredibly popular the series has become, it's understandable that viewers are eager for answers, but Netflix has already made their stance pretty clear — unfortunately, another season isn't in the cards.

Source: Netflix

Will there be a 'Squid Game' Season 4? Netflix confirms Season 3 is the final installment.

The official confirmation actually came back when Season 2 wrapped up. Netflix wasted no time in announcing that while Season 3 was definitely happening, it would also serve as the series finale. This might come as disappointing news, especially considering how short Season 3 is, but it’s a decision Netflix made carefully.

For many viewers, it makes sense that Netflix wants Squid Game to end on a high note, rather than dragging it out until fans lose interest. The storyline itself naturally reached a turning point at the end of Season 2, when protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) made the dramatic decision to return to the deadly games, not just to win, but to bring them down completely. Continuing beyond this point could feel repetitive, as entertaining as the games themselves might be.

As explained by Forbes, extending the narrative too far risks losing the unique tension and intrigue that made Squid Game such a massive hit in the first place. Season 3, short as it may be, seems intentionally structured to deliver satisfying closure without introducing unnecessary complications or filler content.

Netflix’s official Tudum page teased Season 3 as a focused, conclusive arc designed explicitly to wrap up major storylines, emphasizing emotional resolutions rather than setting up new cliffhangers. While fans might naturally crave more, ending the series at its creative peak helps preserve the show's legacy.

Spinoffs could keep the ‘Squid Game’ universe alive.

News that a Season 4 of Squid Game isn't happening might sting, but fans still have plenty of reasons to be hopeful about the franchise’s future. Spin-offs and prequels are definitely on the table, and there's already buzz around potential expansions to the Squid Game universe.

One exciting possibility emerged when actor Lee Byung-Hun, who captivated viewers as the enigmatic Front Man, teased the potential for a spin-off focused entirely on his character. According to Deadline, Lee casually mentioned the idea during an interview, hinting that there’s room for a deeper dive into Front Man’s backstory.

Fans first became fascinated with the Front Man in Season 2 when his true identity — Hwang In-ho — was revealed. In-ho had once been a contestant himself, raising countless questions about how he transitioned from competitor to overseer of the games. A spinoff exploring his past could revisit familiar territory, showing audiences a fresh perspective on the deadly competition they love.

Social media was instantly flooded with excitement after Lee’s casual tease, demonstrating just how enthusiastic fans are about expanding the show's lore. While nothing official has been announced yet, Netflix undoubtedly recognizes the potential value in continuing the franchise through spin-offs or prequels rather than risking repetitive storytelling in a fourth season.