Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game

Will There Be a 'Squid Game' Season 4? Season 3’s Short Run Has Fans Asking Questions

Season 3 of Netflix's 'Squid Game' premiered on June 27, 2025.

By

Published June 27 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET

Still from Season 3 of Squid Game
Source: Netflix

After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, Netflix finally dropped Season 3 of Squid Game on June 27, 2025, leaving fans excited yet somewhat frustrated by the brief six-episode run. The new season is significantly shorter than both of its predecessors, prompting many viewers to ask the big question on everyone's mind: Will there be a Squid Game Season 4?

Article continues below advertisement

While fans are diving into Season 3, rumors and questions about the show's future have already started circulating online. Given how incredibly popular the series has become, it's understandable that viewers are eager for answers, but Netflix has already made their stance pretty clear — unfortunately, another season isn't in the cards.

Glam photo of main Squid Game cast members
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'Squid Game' Season 4? Netflix confirms Season 3 is the final installment.

The official confirmation actually came back when Season 2 wrapped up. Netflix wasted no time in announcing that while Season 3 was definitely happening, it would also serve as the series finale. This might come as disappointing news, especially considering how short Season 3 is, but it’s a decision Netflix made carefully.

For many viewers, it makes sense that Netflix wants Squid Game to end on a high note, rather than dragging it out until fans lose interest. The storyline itself naturally reached a turning point at the end of Season 2, when protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) made the dramatic decision to return to the deadly games, not just to win, but to bring them down completely. Continuing beyond this point could feel repetitive, as entertaining as the games themselves might be.

Article continues below advertisement

As explained by Forbes, extending the narrative too far risks losing the unique tension and intrigue that made Squid Game such a massive hit in the first place. Season 3, short as it may be, seems intentionally structured to deliver satisfying closure without introducing unnecessary complications or filler content.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix’s official Tudum page teased Season 3 as a focused, conclusive arc designed explicitly to wrap up major storylines, emphasizing emotional resolutions rather than setting up new cliffhangers. While fans might naturally crave more, ending the series at its creative peak helps preserve the show's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Spinoffs could keep the ‘Squid Game’ universe alive.

News that a Season 4 of Squid Game isn't happening might sting, but fans still have plenty of reasons to be hopeful about the franchise’s future. Spin-offs and prequels are definitely on the table, and there's already buzz around potential expansions to the Squid Game universe.

One exciting possibility emerged when actor Lee Byung-Hun, who captivated viewers as the enigmatic Front Man, teased the potential for a spin-off focused entirely on his character. According to Deadline, Lee casually mentioned the idea during an interview, hinting that there’s room for a deeper dive into Front Man’s backstory.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans first became fascinated with the Front Man in Season 2 when his true identity — Hwang In-ho — was revealed. In-ho had once been a contestant himself, raising countless questions about how he transitioned from competitor to overseer of the games. A spinoff exploring his past could revisit familiar territory, showing audiences a fresh perspective on the deadly competition they love.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media was instantly flooded with excitement after Lee’s casual tease, demonstrating just how enthusiastic fans are about expanding the show's lore. While nothing official has been announced yet, Netflix undoubtedly recognizes the potential value in continuing the franchise through spin-offs or prequels rather than risking repetitive storytelling in a fourth season.

Understandably, it is bittersweet for Netflix subscribers watching Season 3 of Squid Game. It, however, would be a travesty for the streaming giant to continue to stretch the series past its peak and ruin a great thing by prolonging it with an unnecessary extra season.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Was 'Squid Game' Based on a Real Story From 1986? Here's the Theory, Explained

Why Are the VIPs in 'Squid Game' So Important to the Actual Competition?

Some 'Squid Game' Fans Think Player 125 Is Too Famous in Real Life To Be a Side Character

Latest Squid Game News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.