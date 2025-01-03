Inside the Alleged 'Squid Game' Leak Ahead of Season 3 and What It Means ‘Squid Game’ fans think there was a leak about the third season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 3 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: No Ju-han/Netflix

After the long-awaited second season of Squid Game dropped on Netflix, fans were ready for the third and final installment. And when an alleged leak for Season 3 of Squid Game revealed a premiere date in 2025 that's a lot sooner than the December 2024 premiere of Season 2 was, fans were thrilled. But how accurate is this supposed leak?

According to some TikTok users, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Season 3 of Squid Game and accidentally revealed the premiere date in its description. But, according to those same users, Netflix then took down the video, as the premiere date reveal was allegedly accidental. But what is the truth and how soon could we get to see Gi-hun conclude the games and hopefully, maybe, take them down once and for all?

Source: No Ju-han/Netflix

What was the 'Squid Game' Season 3 leak on social media?

According to numerous social media posts making the rounds online, the Squid Game Season 3 leak showed fans the premiere date for the last season of the Netflix series. If the alleged leak is to be believed, Season 3 of Squid Game premiered on June 27, 2025. This hasn't been confirmed, but June 27 does land on a Friday, which is a typical premiere date for plenty of Netflix shows that are in high demand.

As of now, Netflix has not officially released a premiere date for Squid Game Season 3. The streaming platform has, however, revealed that the third season will premiere in 2025. After an explosive second season that ended on a cliffhanger and I closed a mid-credits scene that left viewers hanging, it doesn't seem likely that they'll make fans wait until the end of the year.

And if the leak for Squid Game is legitimate, it kind of makes sense. The third season was filmed and ready to go when Season 2 dropped. But Netflix is sometimes king of the slow burn, and instead of of giving fans a super-sized second season, Season 2 was seven episodes, and Season 3 was promised when the second installment premiered.

Why is 'Squid Game' ending?

No one could have predicted what a phenomenon Squid Game would be around the world. Its a Korean thriller drama series that took Netflix by storm in 2021. While fans patiently (or, not so patiently, depending on who you ask) waited for the second season, they also hoped the show would have a long life on Netflix. Unfortunately, the plan has apparently always been for Squid Game to be a shorter series with a story that we now know ends in 2025.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his vision with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that his story for the original Season 1 and 2 characters ends with Season 3.