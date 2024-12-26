'Squid Game' Season 2 Is Here, but Will There Be a Third Season of the Netflix Hit? The second season left plenty of questions a third season could answer. By Joseph Allen Updated Dec. 26 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When Squid Game first debuted on Netflix, the global scale of its success took many by surprise. After more than three years, though, the show is back for another go-round. The second season debuted on Netflix on Dec. 26, 2024, and because it's just seven episodes, many people were immediately hungry for more.

Now that we have Season 2, and know that it ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, we're ready to start thinking about a third season. Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Will there be a 'Squid Game' Season 3?

Fortunately, we already know for sure that we'll be getting more Squid Game. In a letter announcing when the show's second season would debut, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also said that Netflix had renewed the show for a third and final season.

While we don't know much beyond that at the moment, we do know that the production for the show's third season was rolled into the second, meaning that the final season may already be filmed and in the can.

That means that the release date for Season 3 could come anytime, and most are expecting the season to debut at some point in 2025. That doesn't mean, though, that we're going to get some sort of surprise drop for the show's final season. Given the remarkable success of the first two seasons, Netflix is likely going to want to do a pretty significant hype cycle before we finally lay eyes on those final episodes.

What will Season 3 of 'Squid Game' be about?

We don't have any sort of official logline for the season yet, but we do know that the season will have to deal with the fallout of the events of Season 2. Gi-hun spends most of the season trying to stoke a rebellion from inside the games, but that rebellion fails rather spectacularly, costing many of the people who supported him their lives. The Front Man, meanwhile, abandons his persona as Player 001 in order to lord his power over Gi-hun.

Wishing you a very merry Squidmas. SQUID GAME SEASON 2 IS NOW PLAYING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/avOzJq7BKH — Squid Game (@squidgame) December 26, 2024 Source: Twitter/@squidgame

Needless to say, then, that Season 2 does not have the same sort of tidy ending that the first season had. Instead, we're left in the middle of the action, and it seems likely that Season 3 will just pick up events where Season 2 put them down, answering the large contingent of questions that still remain unanswered. Is this the darkness before the dawn, or a reminder of how bleak this world is capable of being?

Will Season 3 be the final season of 'Squid Game'?

The announcement that Season 3 would be the show's last season may have been a surprise to some, but it's also a good indicator that they have a pretty definitive ending to this particular story.