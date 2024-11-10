Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Netflix’s 'Squid Game' Cast Controversy Reignites After Season 2 Trailer Drops "I’m never watching that show again and I shouldn’t have even watched the first season." By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 10 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Squid Game fans worldwide were thrilled when Netflix dropped the long-awaited trailer for Season 2. The trailer teases new twists, familiar faces, and a gripping continuation of the story that captivated Netflix subscribers.

Article continues below advertisement

With the first season breaking streaming records and becoming a cultural phenomenon, expectations for Season 2 have been incredibly high. While some viewers are counting down the days until the premiere, others are far less enthusiastic. What exactly is the Squid Game cast controversy that has subscribers in such a frenzy? Keep reading and we will take a closer look at why many are adamantly choosing not to watch the new season when it releases.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Squid Game' cast controversy involves serious allegations against several actors.

Controversy and backlash surrounding the Netflix series reignited after the release of the Season 2 trailer. Spotting many familiar faces, some subscribers were floored by some of the casting decisions. According to Malay Mail, Song Young-chang was convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute in 2000. He was sentenced to 10 months behind bars. He reportedly barely served a month before he was released on probation. Shortly after his release he moved to Canada. He reportedly moved to “study English.”

This resulted in him being banned from many Korean networks including KBS, EBS, and MBC. After returning from Canada, however, he had no trouble snagging roles in various K-Dramas as well as supporting roles in several films. Those aware of his record have expressed how unhappy they are with Song being part of the Season 2 cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Other cast members have left fans feeling uncomfortable.

In addition to Song, other cast members have drawn scrutiny. O Yeong-su, who played Oh Il-nam (#001) in Season 1, was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing an actress on set in 2017. These incidents reportedly included hugging and kissing her without consent. According to NBC News, the actor was convicted despite denying the accusations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

According to KPopMag, Oh Dal-su, a new addition to the cast, was hit with a sexual harassment allegation in 2018. Per chatter on X (formerly Twitter), the actor confirmed he had engaged in inappropriate behavior with multiple women.

oh dalsoo



he himself confirmed he's sexually assaulted multiple women over the years pic.twitter.com/pwDHQyZIxO — batmom 🍉 (@kabaneriis) November 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Social media reactions reveal divided opinions across platforms.

On X, the responses to Squid Game Season 2’s trailer have been largely negative, with fans expressing dismay over the inclusion of actors with these horrifying offenses. One X user shared an animated GIF from the show with the caption, “Abusers and sexual predators of the Squid Game cast.”

This post turned into an informational thread detailing allegations against specific actors. The original X poster added, “It’s important to know where your money is going.” In response, another X user expressed their disappointment in Netflix, “I was a huge fan and looking forward to this season, but knowing this now, I won’t be supporting it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans noted how "crazy" it was that there were so many cast members with such horrifying criminal backgrounds in one place. The backlash reached such a level that some fans who were previously excited for Season 2 are reconsidering whether they will watch.

Article continues below advertisement

YouTube fans celebrate the familiar faces while Korean audiences react differently.

On YouTube, however, the response was notably different. Fans in the comments section celebrated the return of familiar faces. One commenter noted the stark contrast in reactions to Season 2: "Such a different reaction for T.O.P! In Korea, many people aren’t so happy to see T.O.P back on screens. I’m glad to see him again, but a lot of people don’t think that way."

Rapper and former BIGBANG member Choi Seung-hyun, known as T.O.P, has been a focus of this controversy. On X, some fans think he was added to the cast just to distract from some of the controversial casting choices. Per KoreaBoo, T.O.P has his own criminal background that makes some subscribers frustrated to see him on the cast.

Will the controversy impact Season 2’s success?

The Squid Game Season 2 cast controversy has undoubtedly created a polarizing atmosphere ahead of the show’s release. While some fans are ready to separate the actors’ off-screen behavior from their on-screen roles, others argue that casting individuals with histories of misconduct reflects poorly on the series and Netflix as a platform. As the backlash grows, it remains to be seen whether the controversy will affect viewership numbers or the show’s overall success.