What Is Up With the New Game During the 'Squid Game' End Credits Scene in Season 2? There is a new game at play with the red light, green light doll. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET

Whether you think that Season 2 of Squid Game doesn't quite live up to its inaugural season, or you're pumped for whatever else the Front Man has in store, we can all agree on one thing — the new games in the second season are intense. And there's yet another game that the players will face, as previewed in the Squid Game end credits scene after the Season 2 finale. But what does it mean, exactly?

Even the most dedicated Squid Game fans might need that end credits scene explained, and that's totally valid. There are few things about the Netflix show that don't result in questions. Now, we can add that mysterious new game that features the red light, green light doll in it. But the explanation might actually be the simplest one, because the meaning behind this game might be hinted at earlier on during Season 2.

The 'Squid Game' end credits scene may be explained with the Jack and Jill game.

During The credits at the end of the Season 2 finale, we see Players 353 and 100 step into a room for a new game, presumably a continuation of the one the players are in when the guards put a stop to the mutiny in Episode 7. The doll from the red light, green light game can be seen, as well as a boy counterpart. There is also a red and green light that appears to be a railroad crossing of some kind. And the railroad part of it all might be how we can explain what the end credits scene means.

When Player 001 joins the game and works with Gi-hun, he's clearly there to keep an eye on Gi-hun and not to go on some big redemption arc as the Front Man. But at one point, when Gi-hun talks about fighting the guards and the opposing players, the Front Man clarifies that Gi-hun would be OK with sacrificing a few for the greater good. And that could be what the game in the end credits scene is about, as it does give off "trolley problem" vibes.

The ethical trolley problem involves figuring out if you should steer a train to follow the tracks leading to one person or the tracks leading to a group of people. If you kill one, you spare many. But if you kill the group, you save the one singular person. It's possible that this new game involves players making tough decisions about saving and sacrificing others, presumably those they are most aligned with.

On social media, some Squid Game fans have shared their own theories about what the game is. "You can see the girl is wearing red and the boy is wearing green," one user commented on a TikTok video of the scene. "So when the girl says green light, they die when they move. But when the boy says green light, they can move. Basically the color they wear is the color they must say?"

On Reddit, another fan wrote that they believe the game could be more about movement rather than the apparent train tracks. "It could be Simon Says," they commented on a thread about the end credits scene. "The boy robot can be Simon. And the girl robot is watching who listens."

And another user on TikTok shared in a video that the two dolls could refer to Jack and Jill, as in the nursery rhyme about going up a hill to fill a bucket of water. Though in this case, it can be altered to make for an intense and deadly game.

When is Season 3 of 'Squid Game'?

Before Season 2 of Squid Game premiered, there was already the promise of a third and final season. And with this tiny tease in the form of an end credits scene, it's hard not to wonder when that final installment is coming. Right now, we know for sure that Season 3 of Squid Game premieres on Netflix in 2025.