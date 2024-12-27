From Player 001 to Mastermind: What Really Happened to the Old Man in 'Squid Game?' Is Il-nam in Season 2 of 'Squid Game?' By D.M. Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The first season of Netflix’s hit show, Squid Game, was packed with interesting characters. Among them was Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001. Il-nam is initially presented as a frail old man with a brain tumor. Il-nam, portrayed by South Korean actor O Yeong-su, entered the competition under the guise of a terminally ill man seeking the thrill of his youth. Throughout the series, he befriended protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), forming a fatherly bond with him.

Their relationship appeared genuine, with Il-nam showcasing vulnerability during high-stakes games such as the Tug of War and the heart-wrenching Marble Game. In the finale, the series revealed that Il-nam orchestrated the games for his and other wealthy individuals’ entertainment. He confessed to joining the 33rd Squid Game as a player to experience the excitement of life-and-death situations firsthand before succumbing to his illness.

This revelation stunned both Gi-hun and the audience, cementing Il-nam as one of the most complex characters in the show. Now, fans of the series are curious about Il-nam’s future. He appeared to meet a grim fate in Season 1, but some are hoping he’ll return for Season 2. Here’s what we know about him.

Did the old man in ‘Squid Game’ really die in Season 1?

The intricate storytelling around Il-nam added depth to Squid Game. Even in his final moments, Il-nam left a chilling legacy, reminding Gi-hun—and viewers—of the cruel aspects of society. In the recently released second season, the narrative delves deeper into the origins and operations of the games. While Il-nam's direct involvement is limited due to his death from a brain tumor, he could make an appearance.

Season 2 of Squid Game introduces new characters and delves into the complex dynamics among the game's organizers and participants. Notably, the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, takes on a more prominent role, with revelations about his past and motivations adding depth to the storyline. And while it remains unclear if Il-nam will make a cameo, a younger version of the character could potentially appear in a flashback in future episodes.

Il-nam’s death from a brain tumor appeared to conclude his story, but his role as the architect of the games continues to loom large over the series. Il-nam will undoubtedly be mentioned in the series, but we will have to wait to see if the character will appear on-screen.

O Yeong-su was found guilty of sexual misconduct.

O Yeong-su, the 79-year-old actor known for his role as Oh Il-nam, was found guilty of sexual misconduct by a South Korean court, according to Vulture. The charges stem from a 2017 incident in which O Yeong-su was accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her consent during a theater tour.

