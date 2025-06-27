Does the Baby Die in 'Squid Game' Season 3? Shock Ending Leaves Fans Reeling (SPOILERS) The final two dropped some jaws as people watched the last decision play out in horror. By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Squid Game. The breathtaking battle royale that gripped the nation in 2021 has come to a jaw-dropping ending, with twists and turns no one could have expected. The gruesome satire of capitalism and greed that is Squid Game has released its third and final season. We finally know the fates of long-standing favorites, including Jo Yu-ri, who played Jun-hee, and Lee Jung-jae, who played our protagonist, Seong Gi-hun.

The third season brings twists and turns, including delivering unto the world the fate of Jun-hee's baby. Here's what we know about whether or not the players chose to let the baby die in Season 3, as well as the fate of another beloved staple in Season 3.

Source: Netflix

Does the baby die in 'Squid Game' Season 3? Gi-Hun finds himself faced with an impossible choice. Or not.

As Season 3 starts, things start to feel more dire than ever before. In Seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game, the stakes were high, but somehow Season 3 manages to convey a sense of urgency and finality even before the last few characters face off. And that final face-off may be somewhat of a surprise to fans. Or not, depending on how they predicted things might go.

The final few challenges of the whole game have an important new player: Player 222, Jun-hee's baby. By this time, Jun-hee herself has died, and our guy Gi-hun, aka player 456, is living for his promise to do anything in his power to protect her innocent baby.

In the final scene, it comes down to two people: Gi-hun and the baby. So our protagonist has to choose between sacrificing himself or killing an innocent baby. After so many seasons of development and seeing into our hero's heart, it's no shocker that he chooses to sacrifice himself. This means the baby survives and becomes the sole winner of Squid Game. We'll leave his last words for you to discover on a watch-through, and it's well worth it.

Does the Grandma die?

This has left some fans wondering about another favorite, and some who many have considered an innocent: "Grandma" Geum-ja, played by Kang Ae-sim. So does she die?

Well, since we know for sure that Gi-hun and the baby are the final two, we know for sure that Geum-ja has died. But her death is perhaps even more tragic than you might expect. Yang Dong-geun plays Yon-sik, Geum-ja's son, who enters the game to try to pay off his gambling debts.

Tragically, Geum-ja, there to try to protect her son, is forced to kill her son during a gruesome game of Hide and Seek, and she later takes her own life between games out of agony from her decision.

Source: Netflix