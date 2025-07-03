'The Old Guard's' Andy Was "at Peace" After Losing Immortality, But Why Did She Lose It? It's hard to keep track of who's immortal at any given point in the movies. By Ivy Griffith Published July 3 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

With Charlize Theron playing Andromache, aka "Andy," in The Old Guard, Netflix has created a titan of a movie franchise off the graphic novel series of the same name. Between Charlize, Uma Thurman (Discord), KiKi Layne (Nile), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Copley) and more, it has major acting chops.

At the end of The Old Guard, we saw Andy take a bullet to the stomach. Instead of healing, as she should have, it became clear that her immortality had abandoned her, which eventually happens to all of the immortals. But why? Here's what we know about why Andy lost her immortality and how The Old Guard 2 has left us with as many questions as answers.

Source: Netflix

Why did Andromache lose her immortality in 'The Old Guard'?

A stomach wound should have been nothing for Andy. So when she failed to heal as expected, it was instantly clear that something was wrong. Andromache's immortality was gone. All of the mercenaries expect to lose their immortality someday, but what happened to take Andy's away at that particular moment? It all comes back to Nile.

As a special type of immortal (the "Last Immortal"), Nile can nullify the immortal powers of another immortal. Andy dealt with this effect throughout The Old Guard. Discord learns that, as the Last Immortal, Nile can transfer someone's immortality away from them if she wounds them. Which is exactly what ends up happening to Andy. Luckily, despite Andy telling Nile she's "at peace" now with everything, she eventually regains her immortality in The Old Guard 2, just in time to face down Discord.

Who, by the way, is the "First Immortal" in contrast to Nile. In the second movie, Booker (played by Matthias Schoenaerts) intentionally wounds himself, then follows a legend that says a wounded immortal can transfer their immortality to another if they so choose. So Booker, filled with regret for his actions in the past, transfers his deathlessness to Andy in an "Uno reverse" moment, once again restoring Andy's immortality (via Time).

Source: Netflix

'The Old Guard 2' leaves us with some major questions.

Even though we know the fate of Andy's immortality, The Old Guard 2 leaves fans with as many questions as answers. And not for nothing; it leaves room for another sequel. Discord has managed to lay low much of Andy's mercenary band and takes them away at the end of the film. Tuah and Quynh decide to team up and vow revenge.