Who Is Still Together From 'Love Is Blind U.K.' Season 2? Find out the Relationship Updates Premiering on Aug. 13, 2025, the second season of 'Love Is Blind U.K.' followed 30 singles looking for love from various places across the pond. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 22 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET

As one of the most popular franchises from Netflix, it’s no surprise that Love Is Blind U.K. has fans just as intrigued as its American predecessor. Now that the second season of the show has wrapped up, many fans want relationship updates on where the couples stand today. Find out who had a happily ever after and who called it quits.

Premiering on Aug. 13, 2025, the second season of Love Is Blind UK followed thirty singles looking for love from various places across the pond, including: England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.



Who is still together from ‘Love Is Blind U.K.’ Season 2?

Of the multiple couples who left the pods together, there are a few couples who are currently still going strong. Let’s dive into who is still trying to make things work.

Billy and Ashleigh

Billy and Ashleigh had instant chemistry with each other and hit off immediately following their face-to-face meeting. After leaving the pods, their disagreements were minimal, and their meetings with each other’s families also went pretty well. However, Billy dropped a bombshell on Ashleigh when he revealed that he wasn’t sure that he would say “I do” on the impending wedding day due to their careers and schedules.



Ashleigh was clearly hurt, but aimed to still move forward to make things work before the big decision day arrived. As of now, the couple has kept their status completely low-key with no social media clues pointing to the outcome of their nuptials.

Kal and Sarover

Kal and Sarover had a deep emotional connection in the pods about a myriad of things, such as Kal almost losing his brothers, Sarover struggling with anxiety and his half-Pakistani heritage, and her Indian heritage. Despite their connection, their differing cultures and Sarover’s concerns about not being Kal’s physical type led to a bit of tension while on vacation.



Returning home to begin the process of living together, the pair faced concerns from various family members about whether they were truly ready to settle down and make such a serious commitment; however, they both ultimately received familial blessings. Heading into the wedding, Kal and Sarover seem to be more comfortable with each other than ever, but there are no real-time clues as to whether or not they actually said “I do.”

Kieran and Megan

Kieran and Megan’s love story initially began with a love triangle involving fellow Love Is Blind U.K. cast member Sophie, but despite being torn between the two women, Kieran ultimately chose Megan. The two were open and very vulnerable with each other in the pods while discussing their backgrounds, upbringings, and past relationships. Not only do they have an emotional connection, but their couples’ vacation also proved that they connected physically as well.



Moving in together also went smoothly and now they are close to the finish line to their wedding day. However, online sleuths who can’t wait for the final reveal have noticed that both Kieran and Megan’s social media photos point to them being in the same location — hinting that they are likely officially married.

Jed and Bardha

Jed and Bardha have had the most fairytale journey of the season so far, as the two initially fell deeply for each other while in the pods and found love at first sight when they met each other in person. Saying “I love you” early on was also something that came easily to both of them, which was strengthened by their complementary views on marriage, children, and family.

