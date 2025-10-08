Here Are the Couples Who Says "I Do" in 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 (SPOILERS) Let's see what the marriage license records say... By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 8 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 9 of Love is Blind. Each season of Love Is Blind comes with early connections, a super early engagement or two, and heartbreak in the pods. Sometimes, that heartbreak happens outside of the pods too, though, if a couple can't make it to the altar. Or, they make it down the aisle and fail to say "I do." So, who gets married in Love Is Blind Season 9?

Article continues below advertisement

The first batch of episodes sees six couples leave the pods engaged and ready to start their lives together. At that time, it wasn't clear who got married or stayed married. But thanks to some spoilers, we have an idea about what to expect for the remainder of the season as each engaged couple figures out if love is really blind enough to spend their lives with their chosen partners.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who gets married in 'Love Is Blind' Season 9?

The six couples who leave the Love Is Blind pods engaged are: Madison and Joe, Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, Annie and Nick, Megan and Jordan, and Kacie and Patrick. At the very least, viewers know that Patrick and Kacie do not get married. After they leave the pods, they have very little contact with each other.

It might be because Patrick's heart was still with Anna when he and Kacie got engaged. But they are one pair that have been confirmed not to get married at the end of the season. Per the Denver County's Office of the Clerk and Recorder online marriage license records, there have been no marriage licenses under any of the other cast members' names.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Of course, it's possible that the couples were each married in a different Colorado county, especially if Netflix wanted to prevent nosy viewers from trying to spoil the season for themselves. But looking at each couple, we can also deduce which pair has what it takes to go far, marriage license proof or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Kalybriah and Edmond seem like a solid match right off the bat, even with Edmond's quirks. Megan and Jordan, on the other hand, seem a little unlikely to make it to the altar, let alone all the way down the aisle. Megan has a hard time choosing between Mike and Jordan until almost the end of their time in the pods. That does not make for a solid marriage foundation.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Annie seems to doubt Nick a bit once they reunite with the other cast members later in the season. She shares details of their first big fight with the other ladies, and it's possible that she might feel she made a mistake in getting this far with Nick. There is no proof yet about where they stand outside of Love Is Blind, but they don't seem like the best match.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Joe's reaction to Madison when they first meet does not have to be an indicator of a lack of a future together, but he brings up multiple times that she isn't his usual physical type. If he can't get over that, and Madison doesn't feel the attraction or affection from him, it's hard to see them married in the end.