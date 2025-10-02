Kacie From ‘Love Is Blind’ Wasn’t Kidding About Having a Sister Who Sings in Korea The Season 9 star randomly shared her Korean connection during the 'LIB' premiere. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 2 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anita_bigmac/@sareemcintosh

Each season of Love Is Blind comes with its own set of twists and turns. During Season 9 of the Netflix hit, Kacie Anita McIntosh was one contestant who shook up the dating show from the very beginning. In the Season 9 premiere, Kacie got engaged to Patrick Suzuki in the pods. However, once they met in person, she realized she wasn't ready for the commitment, and left the experiment before the couple's trip to Mexico.

“I really wanted to talk to him more, pursue going on dates, and get to know each other on a more physical level to see if this was really real," Kacie explained why she ended things with Patrick. Before her shocking departure, the contestant shared other random parts of her life, including her social media influencer ex-boyfriend. Kacie also revealed that she wasn't concerned about being in an interracial relationship with Patrick, who is Asian, and added that her sister has a unique tie to Korea. Here's what to know about Kacie's sister.

Kacie from 'Love Is Blind' Season 9's sister, is apparently a popular singer in Korea.

During the Love Is Blind Season 9 premiere, Kacie casually mentioned she had some familial ties to Korea. She shared that her sister and father are both singers in the country, though she didn't expand on that random piece of information. Of course, eagle-eyed LIB fans did what needed to be done and scoured Google to find what they could about the connection.

According to her interview with Naluda Magazine, Saree's father, Robert McIntosh, inspired Saree's love for Korean music, as did Kacie. The father-daughter duo collaborated on a song together in December 2024, which Saree shared on her YouTube and social media accounts. "My dad is a very talented musician, so he passed down his love for music to me," she explained. "He recently shared his love of Korean culture with me, and now I am learning how to speak Korean. I’ve written and recorded seven songs in Korean!"

"After a few months of us just writing and working on our singing, my dad decided that we should try and record some songs!" Saree continued elsewhere in the interview. "From there, we met our amazing music producer Tommy Marolda. We kept writing and recording more songs, and now here we are!"

Fans think Kacie looks eerily similar to another reality star.

Although Kacie isn't the only budding celebrity in her family, some fans felt her sister could've been someone more familiar than her sister, who sings in Korea. According to TikTok user @gyselgooo, Kacie and a fellow Netflix star, Heather Rae El Moussa of Selling Sunset fame, are twinsies.

"Does anyone else think Kacie from LIB looks like Heather from Selling Sunset??" the user asked on the post, adding in the caption, "Kacie & Heather El Moussa look like they could be sisters! She resembles her so much!!!" While we can't disagree that Kacie and Heather look alike, they don't appear to be related. It's also unclear whether Kacie plans to join her sister and father in Korea now that she has gained a bigger following.