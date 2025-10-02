'Love Is Blind's Anna Leaves Season 9 Earlier Than Viewers Expected — Here's Why She said she felt like a "wreck" when she left. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Even though the couples in Love Is Blind date through the pods without meeting each other first, they can absolutely ghost each other. So when Anna Yuan left Season 9 of Love Is Blind early and without warning, viewers assumed that's what she did to her pod partners. Others thought Anna left the Netflix show with Blake Anderson, another cast member who dipped out of the experiment far too early.

So, why did Anna leave Love Is Blind and could she return later in the season? After she appeared to not only ghost the men in the pods, but also viewers, fans wanted to know what the heck happened. For the first couple of episodes of Season 9, Anna is open and honest and seems like she is here to find a partner. Could she have left early because she found a partner?

Why did Anna leave 'Love Is Blind' Season 9?

Although there are rules in most reality TV shows, some cast members and leads end up doing their own thing. Just look at Clare Crawley in her season of The Bachelorette. She let tradition fly out the window and ended the season early to ride off into the sunset with Dale Moss. Now, fans wonder if Anna might have done something similar in Season 9 of Love Is Blind.

Anna leaves in Episode 2 when Patrick Suzuki realizes she didn't show up in the pods for a date with him. Producers tell Blake about Anna's sudden departure and afterward, he appears to leave too. Some fans commented on a TikTok about Anna and Blake making the decision to leave the experiment together, before getting engaged and meeting directly outside of the pods with cameras in tow.

seriously having a hard time moving past Anna leaving Patrick without saying a word...... like??? what am I even watching for now 😭 #loveisblind — ☆ ☆ ☆ (@bravobigmouth) October 1, 2025

It turns out, Anna's reason for leaving Love Is Blind had nothing to do with one of the other contestants and more to do with herself and her family. She told Netflix's Tudum that she began to have doubts during filming, and she continuously thought of her parents, who did not quite understand what she was doing when she tried to explain the Love Is Blind experiment to them. Gradually, the stress of it all got to Anna and, she told Tudum, she wanted to leave early.

Anna said that she was a "wreck," worrying about how her family back home might be affected by her actions on reality TV. She was also worried about the possibility that she took someone else's spot by being on the show when she realized she wanted to go home. But in the end, it was worth it for her to leave early. "I don't think I regret it because I don't think the connections were strong enough to have a successful marriage from there," Anna told Tudum.

Does Season 9 single Anna come back on 'Love Is Blind'?

Anna probably doesn't return to the pods after leaving, but in a trailer that dropped at the end of the first batch of episodes, she is seen at a cast party later in the season. As is typical for seasons of Love Is Blind, the singles and couples from the season meet up at a mixer at some point to see everyone and reminisce about the pods and about their respective journeys thus far.