Only Two 'Love Is Blind: France' Couples Got Married — Are They Still Together? The contestants are spilling all the behind-the-scenes tea on social media. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 25 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Love Is Blind: France hosts Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus .

It's no surprise Love Is Blind has gone international. The reality dating series, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, has spawned multiple iterations in 11 countries across the globe, including the UK, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany.

The latest version of Love Is Blind was filmed in France and premiered in September 2025. Married French couple Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus hosted the show. The contestants featured on the show brought the drama (in and out of the pods) and had people on social media talking despite the language barrier. Six couples got engaged, but which ones are still together?

Kim and Thomas (Not Together)

Kim Musano and Thomas Belmote were the show's self-proclaimed David and Victoria Beckham. Thomas, who is a single father, instantly bonded with Kim, but it was soon revealed that their lifestyles were very different, which is why Kim could not say yes at the altar. And she has no regrets. When asked by an Instagram follower in September 2025 if she misses Thomas, she wrote, "After seeing the news, not really... I even got messages from one of his exes."

Cynthia and Jonathan (Not Together)

Height was a major factor in Cynthia Kalela and Jonathan's breakup during the honeymoon portion of the show. However, that did not stop Cynthia from attempting to rekindle her romance with the French chef mid-season. Sadly, they are also not together post-filming.

Tatiana and Yannick (Not Together)

If someone struggled making a connection in the pods, it was single mom Tatiana Bazin. However, when she matched with Yannick Yamanga, Love Is Blind fans were convinced they were endgame. Sadly, the couple broke up on the show after Yannick refused to sign a prenup. Now, Tatiana is looking ahead, writing, "I'm more grateful than ever that we're all moving forward together. Stay by my side: the best is still to come."

Julie and Charles (Married)

Julie Huynh and Charles Marsigny said "I do" at the altar, despite Julie admitting to not being physically attracted to Charles at the onset of the experiment. However, are they still together post-filming? Julie teased their relationship status on Instagram. "A day we’ll never forget…But the real question is: did we say yes for life?" she wrote.

Chloé and Alexandre (Married)

Chloé Le Trung and Alexandre Baudoin bonded over their shared love of Guadeloupe, but it wasn't always clear if they would tie the knot, especially because Alexandre was unable to say "I love you" to the physiotherapist. However, at the end of the day, love conquered all, and the couple got married. However, Chloé or Alexandre has photos of each other on social media, which is not a good sign.

Sabrina and Van-My (Not Married, but...)