Why Did Kim Woojin Leave Stray Kids? Inside the Exit That Changed the Group’s Future Kim Woojin shockingly left Stray Kids within a year of the group's debut and fans still wonder what happened. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 17 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@KIMWOOJIN_official

In October 2019, fans of Stray Kids were blindsided when JYP Entertainment announced that Kim Woojin was leaving the group via X (formerly Twitter). The company cited "personal reasons" for the sudden departure, but no further explanation followed. Since then, the question has lingered online and across fandom spaces: Why did Kim Woojin leave Stray Kids — and what really happened behind the scenes?

Article continues below advertisement

Years later, there still wasn’t a definitive answer to that question. Woojin’s departure didn’t just end his time with Stray Kids — it reshaped the future of the group and left fans with a web of speculation, suspicion, and unresolved emotion. Unsurprisingly, the mystery has caused fans to form their own theories over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Kim Woojin leave Stray Kids? It is a question that fans just can’t stop asking.

When Woojin exited the group just weeks before Stray Kids’s “Levanter” comeback, the timing raised eyebrows. JYP’s statement was brief and final: He was leaving the group and terminating his contract. The lack of context led to widespread speculation that he may have been removed rather than left voluntarily. The theory gained traction because his exit occurred mid-comeback, after promotional material had already been released and choreography had been locked in — a rare, costly move in the K-pop world.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Woojin remained quiet in the months that followed. Meanwhile, Stray Kids had to push back “Levanter,” re-record vocals, rework staging, and prepare emotionally for upcoming tour dates — all in a short timeframe. The group’s mood during performances and livestreams that winter reflected the strain.

Article continues below advertisement

Though fans never received an official explanation, some subtle comments from members of the Stray Kids kept the mystery alive. Confirmed by fans via chatter on Reddit, the leader Bang Chan once alluded to a “betrayal” in a live broadcast. Furthermore, Felix reportedly posted a photo tagged with “#8” and “#growup” around the time fans were reminiscing about Woojin’s absence. None of the members have mentioned him directly since his departure. Fans on Reddit, however, suspected other members were not happy with Woojin’s exit.

Article continues below advertisement

Stray Kids faced a difficult setback when Woojin suddenly left the group.

For many fans, the impact of Woojin’s exit was more than logistical. At the time, he was the group’s main vocalist and known for his deep tone and strong stage presence. Losing him just as Stray Kids were solidifying their identity left both the group and fandom reeling.

Internally, the group pressed forward and seemingly grew even closer. Performances gained intensity. Fans noted that members seemed more relaxed and cohesive as an eight-member team. Unsurprisingly, this caused some fans to assume there were interpersonal issues between Woojin and the other members of the group.

Article continues below advertisement

According to J-14, Woojin focused on launching a solo career under 10x Entertainment. He eventually spoke out in vague terms about needing to grow independently and follow a different path artistically. The explanation, however, left fans speculating even more about why he left in the first place.