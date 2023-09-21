Home > Entertainment > Music Some Members of K-Pop Band Stray Kids Were Involved in a Car Accident Three members of the K-Pop band Stray Kids were involved in a car accident. The group had to cancel their performance at Global Citizen Festival. By D.M. Sep. 20 2023, Published 10:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Group members Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin were involved in an accident.

Stray Kids was slated to perform at the Global Citizen's Festival.

Their performance has since been canceled.

K-Pop band Stray Kids has cancelled their performance at the Global Citizen Festival after several of its members were involved in a car accident. The festival, which is set to take place on Sept. 23, 2023, is an annual event that offers free tickets to fans who earn points by performing various acts of kindness. Held in New York City’s Central Park, this year’s event will feature performances by Anitta, Jungkook of BTS, Sofia Carson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The absence of Stay Kids is sure to upset fans of the K-Pop group, as this was their first time performing at the Global Citizen Festival. Keep reading for all the details on the car accident and the members who were involved.

Three members of Stray Kids were involved in a car accident.

On Sept. 20, JYP Entertainment revealed that Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin were involved in a minor car accident. “While returning to their dorms after a schedule on Sept. 20 (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision,” the statement shared to Twitter read. It continues, “They have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises. Medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.”

JYP Entertainment emphasized that the other five members were unharmed in the incident, but won't perform without Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin. The record label revealed that the members involved in the accident were immediately rushed to the hospital and should be back to performing in no time.

How did Stray Kids start?

The group has achieved widespread success since bursting onto the music scene in 2017. The group was created by record label JYP Entertainment and there was a reality show with the same name. Its members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., all appeared on the show — which sought to form the ideal boy band.

The group originally had nine members, before Woojin’s exit in 2019. However, Stray Kids has shown no signs of slowing down. Their third music project, “5 Star: The 3rd Album,” was released in June and immediately rose to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Similarly, their albums “Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary” and “Maxident” also peaked at number one. Now, the group is taking a pause as three of its members are recovering after a frightening car accident.

Stray Kids are the second act to drop out of the Global Citizen Festival.

The scary accident that caused Stray Kids to cancel their performance at the Global Citizen Festival may have caused an even bigger problem for event organizers. Just days before the Stray Kids were forced to drop out of the annual event, Megan Thee Stallion cancelled her scheduled performance at the show.

