If You Thought Blake Left 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 Because of Anna, You're Wrong By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 2 2025, 6:45 p.m. ET

The first batch of episodes of Season 9 of Love Is Blind premiered on Oct. 1, 2025, and it already revealed some pretty shocking twists. And no, they didn’t have anything to do with finding love at first, er... conversation. In fact, it was quite the opposite. After connections started simmering, two daters left the pods without even saying goodbye to the people they had potential chemistry with. Anna was one of them.

She had formed a strong connection with Patrick, but when he went in for a second date, she was gone. Blake was another who abruptly disappeared from the Love Is Blind Season 9 lineup. He had connected with both Anna and Megan W., but then suddenly left. So, what made Blake walk away from the show so suddenly?

Why did Blake leave 'Love Is Blind' Season 9?

Blake may have been forming a connection with Anna just before she left, but he insists her departure didn’t influence his decision to walk away from Love Is Blind Season 9. Not even a little? According to Blake, not at all.

He told Tudum that he decided to leave because he realized he wasn’t going to get a proposal, which, for the most part, is the whole point of the show. “Sometimes I’m practical to a fault, and as the days ticked on, I just realized that a proposal wasn’t in the cards for me,” Blake said.

Once he realized this, he knew the best decision was to remove himself from the situation. While he didn’t seem to feel guilty about taking up a spot someone else might have used to find love, as Anna told Tudum she did, he did feel bad about leaving without saying anything to Megan.

Based on both Blake and Anna’s departures, one thing we can conclude is that watching Love Is Blind and being on the show are two very different experiences. With both realizing the difference after the fact, it seems they felt the best choice was to step away before getting too involved or making a decision they might later regret. After all, finding love and getting engaged in such a short period of time is a wild concept, and clearly not for everyone.

Blake admitted he felt “horrible” for not telling Megan he was leaving.

Blake was clearly more concerned with his own well-being than anyone else’s when he decided to leave the show early, and who could blame him, since they were all still basically strangers at that point.

He told Tudum that after deciding to leave, it “wasn’t even on [his] radar” to tell Megan. “In the moment, I think I was almost exclusively concerned with where my head was at, my emotional state, and I really thought I was doing the right thing. So I didn’t play that out, which feels clumsy and foolish. If I could go back, I definitely would change that,” he said. He admitted that he felt “horrible” about it afterward.

Blake also reflected on leaving without saying goodbye, explaining, “In a pod date, you’re trusting that someone’s going to be there on the other side."

