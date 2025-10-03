'Love Is Blind' Star Megan Walerius Loves to Sparkle — But Does Her Wallet? Megan earned big bucks in her 20, and it led to a life-changing revelation. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2025, 5:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

On Love is Blind, contestants come from all walks of life. Some are wealthy while other contestants live low-key lives on modest salaries. It would seem that Season 9 contestant Megan Walerius is of the former persuasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 9 came with a cast of interesting characters, including Megan. She shared with her prospective partners that she is a go-getter and a dream maker, but what kind of net worth does that lead to? Here's what we know about Megan's net worth as well as her desire to help people sparkle inside and out.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Love is Blind' star Megan Walerius's net worth?

When she appeared on Love is Blind, Megan considered the merits of changing her usual dating patterns, musing over the possibility of dating men closer to her age. She admitted to often dating older men with a little wealth under her belt and wanted to try dating people closer to her age, which she has the luxury to do, since she can most certainly support herself financially.

While we don't have an exact net worth for Megan, it's likely significant. According to her website, aptly named MeganWalerius.com, Megan worked in the oil and gas industry for a number of years in her 20s, earning a tidy sum.

Article continues below advertisement

On Instagram, she shares photos and videos of herself traveling the world, including to Greece, Los Angeles, and more, clearly affording a luxe lifestyle on whatever salary she brings home. She also mentioned an ex-boyfriend on the show, who she said was nearly a billionaire, proving she moves in wealthy circles.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Megan focuses on sparkling inside and out.

Both on the show and on her Instagram, Megan is quick to talk about her desire to sparkle and help others do the same. She has been working as a yoga instructor since 2017 and is dedicated to helping others embrace wellness and healing.

On her website, Megan mentions that it was working in the oil and gas industry that helped her understand how much a demanding lifestyle can impact wellness. "That realization," her bio adds, "inspired her to shift paths and dedicate the past five years to creating brands and experiences that empower others to live healthier, more balanced lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan's bio goes on to add that she has become a trusted voice in the wellness space, "blending business strategy with a holistic approach to well-being." She promotes clean living, transformation, and a journey to wellness through her in person training sessions and her digital footprint.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan is quoted in her bio as saying, "Wellness has always been more than a career path for me, it’s been a personal journey. I know what it feels like to juggle a demanding career while watching your health, energy, and joy take the back seat. That experience is what sparked my passion for creating a more intentional way of living. One where taking care of yourself feels natural, sustainable, and deeply fulfilling."