Edmond’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Tantrum Left Fans Concerned About His Mental Health Edmond, a realtor, entered the pods with infectious energy, at least to some. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 3 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 9 of Netflix's Love Is Blind showed a glimpse of what it's like to be single in Denver, Colo. The 32 contestants on the dating show each have their own unique qualities. However, 29-year-old Edmond Harvey stood out a little more than the rest of his castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

Edmond, a realtor, entered the pods with infectious energy, at least to some. To others, his energy was a bit much, especially some of his reactions to his fiancée, Kalybriah "KB" Haskin. When Edmond didn't get his way, the nearly 30-something had a tantrum. No, literally. Here's the scoop.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Edmond's 'Love Is Blind' tantrum was a major red flag for fans.

Edmond and KB instantly hit it off in the pods. They bonded over their shared familial hardships, including the fact that Edmond spent his childhood in foster care. Their instant chemistry led to Edmond proposing, followed by them joining the other couples for a romantic excursion in Baja, Mexico. During their trip, Edmond and Kalybriah seemingly hit it off. However, they soon ran into a problem when Kalybriah mentioned they were the only couple who hadn't had sex yet since being engaged.

While it could've been possible that they were too busy to get physical between recently seeing each other for the first time and venturing off for a Jet 2 holiday, when the pair reached their hotel room, KB stated she didn't want to have sex before their wedding in 30 days, stating she wanted their relationship to flourish without it. The revelation upset Edmond, causing him to break down while sitting beside his fiancée in bed.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think I’m more locked in emotionally than you are with me,” Edmond tearfully shared. He continued crying and expressing his disappointment, stating he was "giving you my all" and felt that she didn't love him because she didn't want to have sex with him. Edmond also lamented that his being "too nice" likely caused KB's reservations.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

After seeing his tantrum, several Love Is Blind fans questioned Edmond's actions. Many fans called him "annoying" and felt he was immature for his age. "Edmond is unattractive, has an annoying voice, is trying to guilt KB into having sex with him on national television, is talking about her disrespectfully to a group full of guys, and never knows when to shut the f--k up," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "KB, sister, i want more for you!

"He makes me so uncomfortable..." another said. "Like genuinely so so uncomfortable THERE IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH HIM."

Article continues below advertisement

I'm convinced we are being pranked with this season of Love Is Blind. Pod ghosting, leaving the show, revealing ethnicities, Edmond, the "take back" and regifting "I love you" speech by Nick, unrequested and unwanted "pod" sex...wtf is going on #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/XiOKg20bYs — NJ (@imnosyjosie) October 2, 2025

What's wrong with Edmond on 'Love Is Blind'?

Edmond's behavior led some fans to speculate about potential reasons behind his tantrum. Several viewers, including TikTok user @danielleosemene, stated they believe his meltdown was caused by a "developmental delay," which could be associated with trauma. She explained that people who have trauma-induced developmental delays may be "stuck" in the same age they were when the trauma happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix