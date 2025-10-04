Madison Maidenberg from Season 9 of 'Love Is Blind' Has an Unusual Eye Condition Madison lives with a "blinding-eye" eye condition. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2025, 8:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When viewers tune in to watch Love Is Blind, you're not tuning in for anything having to do with actual vision. You're there to see strangers pair themselves up in a semi-anonymous setting and hopefully beat the odds in finding love. They speak through screens and do their best to get to know prospective partners while hopefully striking up a love match and finding their one true pairing.

Yet Season 9 Love is Blind star Madison Maidenberg ironically did bring something to the show that relates to vision. Here's what we know about the eye condition she lives with.



What is 'Love is Blind' star Madison's eye condition?

When Madison was just 21 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare health condition: a recessive form of retinitis pigmentosa. According to Cosmopolitan, there's a high likelihood that she will eventually lose her eyesight. As such, she has partnered with the charity group Foundation Fighting Blindness to use her fame to raise both money and awareness for eye conditions like hers.

In the first episode of Love is Blind Season 9, Madison explained, "I have a blinding-eye condition, and there's a good chance that I’m going to go blind. This experiment is so much more to me because it simulates what my life could be like when I do lose my vision. I know what I need in a partner with my diagnosis." She added, "So, it's so important that I find that correct person and that somebody is so empathetic and understanding.”

Madison explained that her condition affects the "rods and cones in my eyes, making it harder for my eyes to intake light sensory.” She continued, “If you can imagine your field of vision as a spotlight, in bright light situations, I have a pretty good field of vision, although far peripherals are a little bit hard to see. When the lights go down, or I'm in a dimly lit restaurant or bar, I have a very, very hard time seeing peripherally. That spotlight kind of narrows.”

Madison is an advocate for those like her.

A someone who lives with retinitis pigmentosa, Madison has found her calling as an advocate and a voice for those like her who have perhaps a little less public coverage.

As a Colorado native, Madison has devoted her time to the Colorado chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, where she has served as vice president for several years.

