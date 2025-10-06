‘Love Is Blind’ S9 Fans Question Nick’s Sexuality Following His Anti-Gay Remarks The Season 9 contestant said he hoped his children wouldn't come out as gay on the show. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 6 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Most of the Season 9 Love Is Blind cast have the same agenda: to find the "one" for them and to live happily ever after. However, each season gets more demanding and more challenging for the cast to maintain, as many past contestants have revealed having ulterior motives or not being fully ready to commit to holy matrimony.

Despite the chaos that LIB can bring, one contestant, Nick Amato, seemed to have found his match in Annie Lancaster. During the first batch of episodes for the season, Nick and Annie quickly bonded over their shared desire to avoid having a child in the LGBTQ+ community. Yeah. Unexpectedly, the pair caught attention for their remarks about not wanting to have a gay child. Some of the attention even turned on Nick's own sexuality. Here's what to know.



Is Nick from 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 gay?

Nick, a Denver-based luxury watch dealer, identifies as heterosexual. He expressed as much in the pods when he asked Annie how she would react if one of their kids happened to be gay. Annie replied, “No matter what, I’m always going to love my kids, but I can’t tell you I would be the first person to be like ‘yay’, you know what I mean?” She also said she would ensure her kids were aware of "what they were signing up for" by coming out. We promise, the conversation doesn't get any better.

Later in the anything-but-inclusive chat, Nick and Annie agree that they believe being gay or queer is a "fad" that kids are clinging onto. "When kids start having these thoughts, like, too young, and maybe I’m old-fashioned, but it’s a concern for me because, who’s telling you that?”



In addition to sharing his conservative views, Nick also admitted his mom once thought he was gay when he was younger until he eventually brought a girl home. His opinions and history had several fans questioning if Nick was hiding his sexuality on the show. Several Reddit fans even said their "gaydar" was on full display after they saw Nick on the screen.

"I feel so bad for this girl. She married a bottom," one Reddit user wrote. "I’m ngl Nick is giving 'pray away the gay' vibes," another shared. "I mean, what an anecdote to tell a woman you want to marry, that your mom thought you were gay in high school and you’ve felt like you needed to bring a woman home after that." "I’m a lesbian. I knew Nick was gay from scene 1," a third user said. "Hearing the homophobia episode confirmed it for me. That man hates himself."



Are Nick and Annie still together?