‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Star “Sparkle” Megan’s Car Comments Have Turned Viewers Off

Megan introduced herself to viewers (and her potential love interests) by making it clear that she is a highly successful and very financially stable.

It’s that time of year again, as the latest season of Netflix’s perennial reality dating series Love Is Blind has returned with an all-new crop of singles looking for love and marriage. One of the season’s most talked about participants so far is Megan Walerius, better known by her self-proclaimed moniker, “Sparkle Megan.”

Viewers quickly voiced their opinions of Megan regarding her reaction to a fellow contestant’s car that many deemed elitist and classist. Find out what she said that has fans calling her out.

What did “Sparkle Megan” say about cars on ‘Love Is Blind'?

Megan introduced herself to viewers (and her potential love interests) by making it clear that she is a highly successful and very financially stable businesswoman — admitting that her usual type is men who are wealthy like herself.

During a conversation with pod connection Jordan, who is a single dad and five years younger, the topic of cars comes up, and when he reveals that he drives a 13-year-old Kia, Megan is less than impressed. Based on her body language and tone, dating someone who is not as financially secure as she is is clearly foreign.

However, it wasn’t just her reaction to Jordan’s mode of transportation that got viewers annoyed; it was also that Megan leads with her money but repeatedly states that she wants someone to look past that.

Fans did not hold back on the opinion of Megan following the release of the first batch of episodes.

“Yeah, not a fan,” one Reddit user wrote. ‘I’m so successful but don’t love me for THAT but just let me make sure you know it’s my whole personality.’ Listen, I’m all about being successful and bossy. But … either own it and be proud or don’t humble brag.”

Another Redditor shared their impression of Megan: “Guys don’t like me because I’m rich. Did I tell you how rich I am? Well, if not, I’m really rich, and that intimidates guys. I want guys to see me for who I really am. Did I tell you I’m rich?”

Meanwhile, a third commenter has simply had enough of the “sparkle” persona. “The whole sparkle Megan thing was irritating,” they wrote. “I just kept thinking of Gretchen in Mean Girls. “Stop trying to make [Sparkle Megan] happen, it’s not going to happen!”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Megan shared how she got her chosen nickname.

Revealing that she loves “anything that sparkles,” per her official Love Is Blind bio, also describes herself as “Type A” and a perfectionist, which she said fits perfectly with her career as an entrepreneur.

