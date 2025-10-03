Kacie Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Encouraged Her to Go on 'Love Is Blind' Who is this guy??? By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 3 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to Kacie from Season 9 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, fans are divided on how they feel about her. On one hand, they love her charm, beauty, and sense of humor. On the other hand, they can’t get past how she did Patrick dirty, accepting his proposal only to leave the show afterward.

Some even believe Kacie might have still been involved with her ex-boyfriend before joining Love Is Blind, and possibly still talking to him after, essentially suggesting that the “ex” title no longer applies. But judging by the way Kacie talks about her ex or even exes, it doesn’t sound like she’s found “the one.” Here’s what we know about her ex.

Kacie's ex-boyfriend encouraged her to go on 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Netflix

While we don’t know who Kacie’s ex-boyfriend is, since her social media doesn’t show any pictures of her with guys that suggest they were dating, she did open up about an ex (and even exes) both during the show and in a confessional.

During a conversation with Patrick while they were still in the pods, Kacie told him that her boyfriend once suggested she go on a dating reality TV show. Patrick, shocked that any boyfriend would say such a thing, called him a “weirdo.” He also asked if she left him after he made that suggestion, and Kacie admitted she didn’t.

So, he wanted her to go on a dating show while still dating him, to mingle with other men? Yep, sounds pretty off. But according to her boyfriend, “it would change her life,” and he reassured her he’d “be there when she got back.” But it gets even stranger. Kacie also revealed to Patrick that this same boyfriend had encouraged her to go on Love Is Blind. She didn’t exactly volunteer that tidbit as Patrick asked her directly if he suggested it, and she said yes.

It’s not clear when Kacie was in that relationship or how the timeline meshes with her appearance on Love Is Blind. Still, fans can’t help but wonder if she returned home to her so-called “ex” after filming wrapped and reality set in.

Kacie, however, credits her leaving to realizing that Patrick was still a stranger, no matter how much they talked, per Tudum. Even so, many remain skeptical, speculating she might have gone back to her boyfriend … er, ex … or, um, the guy she was previously seeing.

Some people think Kacie went on 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 for clout, not love.

While Kacie made it sound like she joined the Love Is Blind experiment to find love, especially since her past relationships weren’t what she hoped or expected, some fans think she did it for the clout. If you didn’t know, Kacie revealed that she dated her high school boyfriend on and off for around 10 years, and in the Oct. 1, 2025, episodes, she also admitted to experimenting with dating apps.

In a confessional, she bluntly shared, “I’ve never not been cheated on, so that’s great.” Clearly, her dating track record hasn’t been the best. Still, aside from those who think she joined the show to appease her boyfriend (or ex) back at home, others are convinced it was all about attention.

