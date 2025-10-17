Is Annie Lancaster Drunk on ‘Love Is Blind?’ Find out Why Fans Are Questioning Her Alcohol Consumption The season finale of ‘Love Is Blind’ will be released on Netflix on Oct. 22. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 17 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

After a truly messy and polarizing season, the ninth installment of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is just one episode away from its dramatic conclusion — but the last batch of episodes released was enough to have fans in disbelief. This is especially true regarding how things went between Annie Lancaster and Nick Amato, not because they were a lock to tie the knot, but because of just how wild things ended.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the season, many viewers have repeatedly questioned whether Annie is sober in the majority of her scenes — and the drunk-on-camera allegations reached a fever pitch with Episode 11. Let’s unpack the ongoing discourse that Annie and alcohol may have been besties during filming.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is Annie drunk on ‘Love Is Blind'?

First things first: The cast of the show is free to drink as much as they like, which is evidenced by the gold wine goblets they are frequently seen drinking out of. However, Annie has gotten allegations that she is regularly drunk on camera, not because viewers actually see her drinking a lot, but because of her behavior while doing it.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Going back to when this season’s couples went to Baja, Mexico, Annie had an extremely incoherent and hard-to-follow conversation with Nick that he seemed very confused by, as were viewers. The repetitious “I love you” uttered by Annie every other word, the accusations of not loving her enough, her disheveled appearance, and a host of other awkward behaviors are just a few things that happen to Annie when she’s been drinking.

All signs easily point to her being heavily intoxicated while filming the show. Hopefully she will address the drunk allegations at the reunion, and her behavior in general.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have questioned Annie’s alcohol consumption and behavior all season.

“And he stays so calm. I’d f--king scream if I heard her say ‘I love you’ and ‘You don’t love me’ 500 times in a conversation. She’s a broken record player,” one Reddit user wrote of Annie. “I don't think she has had a sober conversation yet,” another added, followed by another replying, “OK. I wasn’t the only one who thought she was inebriated.”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Other Redditors also pointed out Annie’s drinking. “She MUST be under the influence, right???? That's not normal,” a user asked, with another commenting, “Of course she's under the influence! Girlfriend is drunk 24/7.”

Annie and Nick were one of two couples who called it quits during the latest batch of ‘Love Is Blind’ episodes.

An extremely awkward conversation between Annie and Nick over alcohol and Taco Bell led to Nick officially pulling the plug on their relationship. The conversation before, during and after their break up was hard to follow because, as usual, Annie appeared to be rambling and repeating the same things over and over. Even when she begged Nick to stay until the end and get married, he refused.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix