Why Jordan's Story in 'Love Is Blind' Has Viewers Worried About His Son "You being engaged to his dad does not make you his mom."

Jordan Keltner’s journey on Season 9 of Love Is Blind was always going to draw attention, given that he entered the experiment as a single father. What viewers didn’t expect, however, was how central his son would become — not just to his story arc, but to his fiancée Megan Walerius’s identity and narrative. Netflix subscribers are sounding off online with growing discomfort regarding how Megan talks about Jordan's son. For many, it’s led to one bigger question for Love Is Blind viewers: How does Jordan’s son’s mother feel watching this unfold?

From the early episodes to the final stretch of the season, Megan — who’s nicknamed “Spackle” online — has shown intense interest in Jordan’s young son, Luca. She has spoken frequently about wanting to be his mother, framed his health condition as a spiritual “sign,” and even seemed to position herself as a maternal figure before knowing the child personally. While Megan may see this as stepping into a loving role, it’s making many viewers at home uncomfortable.



Megan’s fixation on Jordan’s son has made many viewers uncomfortable.

Megan’s focus on Luca began almost immediately. During the reveal, she told Jordan she “couldn’t wait to be Luca’s mom,” a statement that caught many fans off guard. As the show progressed, her comments became even more pointed. During a family meeting in Denver, Megan and her relatives discussed Luca’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in deeply spiritual terms. Megan’s sister cried, saying their deceased father came to her in a dream and promised to send a sign. The “sign,” they believe, was Luca’s diagnosis — since their father also had diabetes.

Not sitting well with fans, one individual took to Reddit to express their discomfort, “I was like … So, are they saying that their deceased father gave a child a chronic, lifelong illness just so that his daughter would find love? That seems … unkind.” Another user added, “Spackle’s obsession with Luca is uncomfortable. From the first reveal when she said she couldn’t wait to be Luca’s mother … All her arguments with Jordan since returning to Denver have been about Luca.”

To many viewers, Megan’s repeated attempts to insert herself as a primary parental figure to a child she only knew through conversation was wildly overstepping. One individual summed up what everyone was thinking: “As a step-parent, it’s good to take an active role … but you need to learn boundaries and how not to overstep.”



Viewers are expressing concern for Jordan's son’s mother.

The reaction hasn’t just been about Megan — it’s about who’s not being spoken for: Luca’s actual mother. Throughout the season, there’s been almost no mention of her perspective or role. Megan and Jordan’s conversations repeatedly center on custody logistics, spiritual connections, and parental roles — yet the child’s mother remains absent from the narrative.

This omission hasn’t gone unnoticed. “The way she kept making these types of comments I almost thought Luca’s mum was completely out of the picture,” one Redditor wrote. “It’s so weird.” Another added: “If I was the mom, I would die and resurrect just to tell her, ‘He has a mom.’”



Some viewers initially assumed Megan’s confidence in stepping into a parental role must have come from an assumption that Jordan was the primary caregiver. But the show later implies that Luca doesn’t live with him full-time. Megan’s mother even asked if Luca would be living with them, and the couple said no, hinting that Luca’s mom had declined that request, possibly based on a pre-existing custody agreement. As one Reddit user put it, “Even if they somehow end up getting married, it’s definitely going to be an issue for sure.”