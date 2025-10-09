‘Love Is Blind’s’ Edmond’s Mom Threw a Few Digs at Kalybriah During Their First Meetup The Season 9 star opened up about being in the foster care system as a child. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 9 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There comes a time in every season of Love Is Blind when the contestants on the Netflix dating show go from dating in the pods to exploring what life can look like for them in the real world. Towards the end of Season 9, Kalybriah "KB" Haskin and Edmond Harvey were among the five couples who got engaged and decided to take the next step in their love story: meeting the parents.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 9, Ep. 8, KB and Edmond met up with his mother, Kerry. While Kerry seemed happy for their son, she expressed some concerns about his future bride. Let's meet Edmond's mom and take a look at their relationship.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Edmond's mom, Kerry, had some reservations about him and Kalybriah.

In the episode where Edmond introduced KB to his mom, Kerry came over to meet the couple and had breakfast with them. As her son cooked for her and his fiancée, his mom instantly praised KB, stating she was over the moon about meeting her future daughter-in-law. "I'm doing better now that I've met my future," Kerry told her. "Oh my goodness....I'm blessed and highly favored, and you just keep on making the blessings grow....So fruitful."

KB and Kerry continued bonding in the kitchen, as Edmond's mother asked her what made her say "yes" to her son's proposal. KB then broke down how the LIB pods work, and explained how she started falling for Edmond after hearing him vulnerably share details of his childhood and life with her.

Article continues below advertisement

"By day three, I'm just like, 'OK, when do I get to see this man?'" she explained to Kerry. "When do I get to see Edmond? Just falling for who he is, his story, his life, him being able to be vulnerable. A lot of men can't be. He can be very vulnerable."

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kerry and KB seemed to be getting along great, later in the episode, she and Edmond had a private conversation. During their chat, Kerry admitted that, while she likes her son's fiancée, she didn't like what she saw from KB on Instagram. She even said she showed KB's Instagram account to her equally unimpressed sister. "I look at the Instagram and I sent it to my sister," Kerry recalled. "We both were like 'nah."'

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Edmond spent time in the foster care system as a child.

Edmond's mother came to support him and his choice of a life partner after he opened up about his upbringing. Early into the season, he shared with his co-stars and KB that he spent some of his childhood in the foster care system. Although he and his mom didn't fully address why he was in foster care in his formative years, she admitted to KB that he son had witnessed a lot in his childhood.