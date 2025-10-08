Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Pay for the Couples' Engagement Rings? Find out Who Provides the Bling for the Netflix Hit This season’s cast has already garnered an endless amount of questions from viewers, as the drama is at an all time high. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 8 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The ninth installment of Netflix’s hit marital reality series, Love Is Blind, is back and polarizing fans as usual. This season’s cast has already garnered an endless amount of questions from viewers, as the drama is at an all-time high — but one basic inquiry seems to return season after season.

Since the couples moving forward in the show have to get engaged, many wonder who actually pays for the sparkly engagement rings the women receive each season. Find out who pays, who chooses what the rings look like, and more.

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ pay for the engagement rings?

The short answer is yes, Love Is Blind does pay for the cost of the engagement rings for the cast, but there are more details that surround the process. Per Popsugar and the production company behind the show, Kinetic Content, the male cast members on Love Is Blind have dozens of rings to choose from at their disposal, which are then paid for by the show.

"Whatever they choose, we pay for. Whatever we pay for, they keep, regardless of engagement ending," a representative for Kinetic Content said, according to the outlet.

Show creator Chris Coelen previously shared a bit more insight into the ring selection process. "Since they were in the facility and weren't able to go out into the 'real world' at that point, they couldn't have been able to go [to a shop],” he told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview in 2020 following the show’s first season. “We wouldn't have allowed them to at that point. It's obviously such a gigantic moment in people's lives that we wanted it to be as authentic to them as it possibly could be," Chris added.

However, while the rings provided are fully paid for, if the male cast members choose to add extra touches to the ring, they are welcomed to do so at any additional cost. "If they wanted to spend their own money, or try to enhance it within reason, we would certainly allow that,” Chris told the outlet. “We would never put any constraints on them unless it was something we couldn't accommodate within the show. That was really up to them."

In a season filled with multiple early exits, emotional breakdowns and concealing true feelings, producer Chris Coelen addressed all the drama with the cast.

Speaking with Variety in October 2025, after the first six episodes dropped on Netflix, Chris answered some of the most burning questions that fans have been curious about. “If people decide it’s not for them, they want to leave for whatever reason, then they do, and we follow that story,” Chris said when asked about the two early exits this season while the cast was still in the pods.

“Blake and Anna left in the pods — other people left too, but their stories were particularly relevant to some of the other stories we were telling,” he continued. “It’s not typical that people just ghost. I know that happens in the outside world, but if people want to ghost, that’s their choice.”

Chris also addressed one of the season’s most uncomfortable moments so far involving Kacie and Patrick, whose breakup (or was it?) before the couples vacation left viewers scratching their heads. “I have my own opinions about what’s going on, but I think it’s probably pretty complicated,” he said.

