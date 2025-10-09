‘Love Is Blind’s’ “Sparkle” Megan Isn’t Shy About Flaunting Her Wealth, but What Exactly Is Her Job? From the moment she entered the pods, Megan made it very clear to the men she was dating that she lives a very luxurious lifestyle. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 9 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

This article contains spoilers for the first half of Season 9 of Love Is Blind. The currently-airing ninth installment of Netflix’s hit matrimony-minded dating reality series Love Is Blind has already produced a host of cast members and moments that have viewers voicing their strong opinions across social media. One such cast member is Megan Walerius, or better known by her chosen moniker, “Sparkle Megan.”

Not shy about sharing the details of her notable wealth, many of the details that viewers know so far about Megan surround her financial status, which begs the question: What is her actual job? Let’s dive into the details.



What is Megan Walerius’s job?

Per Swoon, prior to stepping out on her own as an entrepreneur, Megan had a successful career in the oil and gas industry, but the demands of the job caused her to pivot. In 2020, she entered the wellness industry as a Holistic Nutrition Consultant and founded her brand Veyda, which centers on clean living and personal transformation.



“I partner with brands that align with my values—prioritizing wellness, clean living, and personal transformation,” Megan says of her career on her personal website.

While Megan’s net worth may not be public, what she has shared on ‘Love Is Blind’ leans towards it being significant.

From the moment she entered the pods, Megan made it very clear to the men she was dating, most notably Mike and Jordan, that she lives a very luxurious lifestyle — hence how she got the name “Sparkle Megan” in the first place.

Whether it was sharing that men are intimidated by her wealth to casually dropping that her ex-boyfriend was nearly a millionaire, or stating that one of her friends is getting married in Lake Como in a $400,000 venue, there was no doubt that she is surrounded by money.



Uneven finances have already shown they could be an issue in Megan’s relationship with Jordan ahead of the couple’s potential nuptials.

In the second batch of episodes from season nine, we learn that Megan is selling her multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles and looking to buy a palatial palace in Denver, as she and Jordan attempt to start their lives together.

However, Jordan was visually stunned when he walked inside the home that Megan was considering buying with a local realtor. The six-bedroom, seven-bath home was exactly the kind of abode you would expect Megan to want — but it was miles away from Jordan’s reality as a single father with a significantly lower income.



When Jordan makes it clear to Megan that he simply could not afford the home with the $2 million price tag, she basically tells him that she can cover the bulk of it.