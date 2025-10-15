What Is Jordan Keltner’s Job? Find out About the Career of the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Star Jordan Keltner, is one half of the season’s most talked about couples alongside current fiancée Megan Walerius. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 15 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The ninth season of Netflix’s hit reality series Love Is Blind is heading toward its finale, wherein the couples will make the biggest decision of the season with the choice of going through with wedded bliss. One of the show’s cast members, Jordan Keltner, is one half of the season’s most talked-about couple alongside his current fiancée, Megan Walerius.

There has been much discussion about Megan’s career and wealthy lifestyle, but Jordan’s professional life has flown under the radar in comparison. So, let’s take a look at his job details.

Source: Netflix

What is Jordan Keltner’s job?

Per his Netflix bio and his early pod conversations on Love Is Blind, Jordan works as a service manager, but there have not been many additional details about his career. Though he didn’t graduate from college, Jordan has expressed pride in his current professional life as he provides for his young son. However, it appears that Jordan may also have a second career as an author of children’s books through his company, Dear Luca.

Jordan isn't the only one benefiting from the company, either. Dear Luca donates a portion of its proceeds from every book sale to "helping children with Type 1 Diabetes gain access to life-saving medication and technology." It also offers free lesson plans and classroom resources to teachers.

Jordan faced stiff competition in the pods for Megan Walerius, but ultimately won out over someone else who was more her financial match.

Megan initially found herself in a love triangle, choosing between Jordan and wealthy Mike Brockway. Megan and Mike seemed perfect together on paper, with similar financial backgrounds, interests, and lifestyles, making the chances of Jordan winning her heart appear slim. Fortunately, Jordan was able to win Megan’s heart with his humor and vulnerability despite not being the best financial match for her — and Mike’s arrogance and attitude helped make Megan’s decision easier.

Source: Netflix

Time will tell if these two actually make it down the aisle and live happily ever after, as cracks in the relationship have started to show.

As with any couple on Love Is Blind, the true test comes when they begin living together and trying to merge their daily lives. This is where Jordan and Megan have reached a bit of a bump in the road. The pair have not had any outright fights, but their vastly different financial situations and Jordan’s consistently playful demeanor have caused some uncomfortable moments.

When Megan shared with him that she was actively looking to move to Denver and sell her lavish multi-million Los Angeles home, she brought Jordan along to house hunt. However, his interpretation of looking for a family home was far from what Megan had in mind. The two arrived at a six-bedroom, seven-bath home that was the embodiment of Megan’s high expectations — but its $2 million price tag left Jordan visibly shocked.

The couple’s meetings with their respective families went well.

Heading into the weddings, Jordan and Megan both had a positive experience meeting each other’s families, specifically when Megan’s sister became emotional when discussing their late father, who passed away from diabetes, the same disease Jordan’s son has.

Source: Netflix