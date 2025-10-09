Anton From ‘Love Is Blind’ Used Some of the Skills From His Job To Find His Match The Season 9 contestant proposed to Ali Lima on 'Love Is Blind.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 9 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@everyonesfavoriterussian

After connecting in the pods during the Love Is Blind Season 9 premiere in October 2025, six couples became engaged, though only five of them actually made it to live out their engagement on the show, as one couple ended their engagement before leaving the pods.

Anton Yarosh was among the couples who didn't abruptly end their engagement. He and Ali Lima hit it off in the pods and, in the episodes leading up to the Season 9 finale, seemed to be ready for matrimony. If they're already married, Anton and Ali's future looks bright, as the native Russian had an impressive job before joining the show.

What is Anton from 'Love Is Blind's' job?

Anton's job was one of the few things fans knew about him early into Love Is Blind Season 9. According to Netflix's companion site, Tudum, he works in transportation and logistics. His career choice requires him to be both adaptable to change and organized, two skills you need to have when you're willing to get engaged to someone without knowing what they look like. He was reportedly hopeful that some of the skills he learned in the field would help him with the ladies.

Before the world knew his name from Love Is Blind, Anton shared multiple videos of his work on Instagram. In a September 2025 post, he posted a "before and after" video of a stunning mountain cabin in Denver. Anton said the renovation was his "biggest project" of the year, though he didn't say if he was spending his time in the mountains with Ali.

'Love Is Blind' fans have debated if Anton is genuine or not.

Anton's Instagram shows that he likely gets paid handsomely from his transportation and logistics career. According to his posts, he often travels by himself or with friends. However, on the show, he said he was looking for a special someone to spend real-life moments with him when he needs to wind down from his bustling career.

During his time in the pods, Anton said his biggest turn-on was someone he felt could be vulnerable enough to share details of their life that they might not share with everyone. "Feeling that connection is very important to me," he said in the pods.

Anton and Ali hit it off in the pods and eventually became engaged. However, fans of the show felt he was asking his partner for something he couldn't provide himself. According to fans on Reddit, Anton showed significant red flags, including, in the fan's words, "giving me the worst case of the ick." Many viewers felt he wasn't being genuine with Aline and was only saying things she wanted to hear. However, Anton's fans believe the exact opposite, as some feel he's the most down-to-earth cast member they've seen in a while.

"I love our unproblematic king Anton," one fan wrote under one of Anton's Instagram. "The most genuine on the show!" another exclaimed. "So handsome and chill," a third fan praised.