What Does Ali Lima from ‘Love Is Blind’ Do for Work? Inside the Season 9 Cast Member’s Job Currently in school to pursue another degree, Ali was very upfront about looking for someone who understands her goal for career advancement. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 9 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

This article contains spoilers for the first half of Season 9 of Love Is Blind. Officially at the halfway point of the season, the couples from the latest installment of Love Is Blind have gotten engaged and enjoyed a sunny vacation in Baja, Mexico — but as they have started the process of living together, there are some notable cracks that are showing. One couple in this predicament is Ali Lima and financé Anton Yarosh.

Article continues below advertisement

We know that Anton makes a very nice living and can comfortably support Ali, who more than welcomes the financial benefits that come with him, but what is Ali’s job? Let’s find out the details of her occupation.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What does Ali Lima from 'Love Is Blind' do for work?

During the introductory process of dating in the pods, Ali revealed that she currently works as a nurse, specifically when she is speaking with Anton for the first time.

Currently in school to pursue another degree, Ali was very upfront about looking for someone who understands her goals for career advancement. “If I do find a partner here, they’ll have to be OK with me being in school and being extremely busy for a couple years,” she said in her Netflix bio. “I’m looking for a leader, somebody that inspires me to be a better person and somebody that I can do the same for,” Ali added of the qualities that she is looking for, which at the moment seem to describe Anton.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

The couple hit it off quickly in the pods, and their first meeting went as expected.

As the first couple from the season to get engaged, Ali and Anton were off to a winning start. They were immediately attracted to each other physically and during their vacation they took things a step further and were intimate. There appeared to be only one minor complaint from Ali, and that was that Anton seemed more laid back and quiet than she was expecting.

Article continues below advertisement

Ali isn’t shy about letting Anton know that she has expensive tastes and prefers to be taken care of.

Still, as the couple settled into their new apartment and managed to make time for an early breakfast together due to their hectic and busy schedules, things were going well — until they weren’t. As with many couples from past seasons of Love Is Blind, conversation around finances can venture from awkward to downright hostile, with Ali and Anton leaning towards the former.

When she asked him if he would be able to support her, Anton quickly said yes, but when she added that support also includes her regular Botox and other requirements, Anton noted that he would have to work 100 hours per week — something that she didn’t seem phased by.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix