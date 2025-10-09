Why Is Annie Lancaster’s Hair a Hot Topic? Find out Why the ‘Love Is Blind’ Star’s Tresses Are Sparking Reactions The hair salon owner has left viewers puzzled as to why her hair consistently looks less than expertly coiffed while on ‘Love Is Blind.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 9 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

This article contains spoilers for the first half of Season 9 of Love Is Blind. In only its second week, Love Is Blind Season 9 has already sparked a ton of reaction online from viewers, as this season’s cast is constantly in the hot seat. Annie Lancaster, who is currently engaged to Nick Amato, has lit up social media due to her controversial comments (more on that later) and also her hair.

The hair salon owner of Stylish Beauty Collective has left viewers puzzled regarding why her hair consistently looks less than expertly coiffed, leading to intense online discourse. So what are fans of the show saying about Annie’s hair? Find out why her tresses have many scratching their heads.

Why is Annie Lancaster’s hair sparking reactions?

When someone is a hair salon owner, it’s not out of the realm of expectation that their hair would also look like they just stepped out of the salon chair — but Annie often has the opposite result on Love Is Blind.

Her hair has become such a hot topic on social media that some have admitted that it’s difficult to concentrate on anything else when she is on camera. From criticisms that her extensions are too thick to opinions that her hair looks frequently disheveled, Annie’s hair is getting just as much attention as her rocky relationship with Nick.

Annie is the owner of a hair salon and spa in the Colorado area.

Stylish Beauty Collective, located in the downtown area of Parker, Col., offers “a range of expert services, including highly trendy hair cuts and styling, permanent makeup, hair coloring, facials, massages and more,” per the salon website. In addition to hair and spa services, Stylish Beauty Collective also provides beauty enhancements services, such as Botox, lip filler, and collagen treatments.

Some of the strongest reactions to Annie’s hair have come from Reddit, where users didn’t hold back.

“She needs to lose the extensions, get some type of deep conditioning treatment, and go red. Or just something warm and dark because this ashy blonde nest is NOT a good look,” one Reddit user wrote.

“First I was thinking, wow, she has an insane amount of hair,” another Redditor added. “Then I tried to look for signs that it’s extensions but I can’t find any. And later and later, her hair gets messier, and more closeups are showing how coarse the hair is. I was thinking, no way it’s fake hair right?! Because if its fake, why not pick a silky one?? And she owns a hair salon??? So many question marks”

A third commenter noted that they hope Annie is able to keep her business afloat after appearing on the show. “I can’t believe she’s a hair salon owner!! By the way she looks, I wouldn’t let her touch my hair!! It’s just too much! And the colour is so bad!! Hope she can stay in business!,” their message read.

Aside from outer appearances, Annie and Nick have both faced backlash for their anti-LGBTQ+ comments while in the pods.

In the fourth episode of the season, Annie and Nick were discussing their future children and the topic of how they would respond if one of their children was gay.

“No matter what, I’m always going to love my kids,” Annie said, “but, like, I can’t tell you that I would be the first person to be, like, ‘Yay!’” Nick took things a step further and said that being gay is a “fad,” and added, "When kids start having those thoughts too young. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but that's a concern for me because who's telling you that?"

Following the backlash, Nick posted an apology video to Instagram and said that his comments were “sliced and diced” to spark a reaction from viewers.