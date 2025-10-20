Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast Member Joe Ferrucci Have a New Girlfriend? Inside the Update on His Love Life Does Joe have a girlfriend following his split from Madison? Find out the details. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 20 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The end is fast approaching for the ninth season of Netflix’s captivating hit Love Is Blind, but for more than a few couples the journey ended well before the end of the season nuptials — and one of those couples was Madison Maidenberg and Joe Ferrucci.

With the couple officially calling it quits in the season's 11th episode, many fans are eagerly awaiting a relationship update from the two, and it appears that Joe has already moved on. Find out if he has a girlfriend since breaking up with Madison.

Source: Netflix

Does Joe Ferrucci from ‘Love Is Blind’ have a girlfriend?

Although the current season of the show is now streaming, fans should be reminded that Love Is Blind is filmed far in advance, and in the case of this cast, the events happened over a year ago. So, it’s unsurprising that Joe has officially moved on from his time with Madison and has been in a relationship with girlfriend Averee Madison for over a year.

Source: Netflix

The couple seem to be happy and going strong, but Averee recently revealed in an interview with the Reality Receipts Podcast that Joe’s early pod connection, Kacie McIntosh, has continued to heavily flirt with him despite being aware that he is in a committed relationship. You’ll recall that Kacie has been one of the season’s most controversial cast members after abruptly leaving the show following her face-to-face meeting with Patrick due to lack of attraction on her part, but telling him a completely different reason.

Joe revealed his reasoning about ending his engagement to Madison in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with Us Weekly in October 2025, Joe provided an in-depth explanation of why he couldn’t take the former couple’s relationship all the way to the altar. “My connection with Madison in the pods was great,” Joe said of their early chemistry. “There were a lot of butterflies. It was a very deep connection. We had a lot of laughs …The more it went on, I could see it working out.”

Source: Netflix

After the cracks in their relationship began to show, first during the cast trip to Baja, Mexico, and then after the pair moved in together, Joe shared that is when his doubts started to grow. “It seemed Madison was all in and what you would want in a person. I, on the other hand, had some concerns, nervous, scared, anxious. I never saw that coming from Madison,” he told the outlet.

“I think it scared me seeing that as well, and I know she wanted to keep on with the experiment. I think there was a certain breaking point for me where I couldn’t go on any longer,” he explained. Joe had a breakthrough while tuxedo shopping for the impending nuptials, resulting in him storming off and ultimately leaving Madison and the show. “I could have handled it better. It just felt disingenuous on my part to even be there, if I didn’t think we had enough time to get there or if I knew this wasn’t my person,” Joe admitted.

Source: Netflix

“I had these emotions that I was aware of, and I was trying to mask them with other things,” he said of his decision. “And I just couldn’t do it anymore. The light bulb definitely came up, like, ‘Why am I still here?'”

In addition to Madison and Joe ending things early, another couple joined them in the latest batch of episodes.

Annie and Nick also came to their end, after Nick told Annie that he was done with their relationship following another in a series of drunken rants from Annie. With those two couples gone, that just leaves Megan and Joe, Ali and Anton, and KB and Edmond — all couples who have the potential to not have a happily ever after.