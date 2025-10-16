'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Dying To Know Who the Heck Joe Was Engaged to Before Madison "In the end, it was better for everybody," Joe explains to Madison's family. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 16 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@josephferrucci

There is no rule for Love Is Blind participants that says they can't come into the show with baggage. In fact, for viewers, the baggage is what makes the drama and that, in turn, is why many watch the Netflix show. So when Joe reveals during Season 9 that he was engaged once before, fans immediately wanted to know who Joe's ex-fiancée is outside of Love Is Blind.

In the past, there have been other cast members with serious relationships that they left behind. In Season 9, Kelsie even all but admitted to being in a relationship before she left home to film in the pods. So to hear Joe was engaged isn't a total bombshell, but it does beg the questions of what happened to make him cancel the wedding and where his ex is now.

Source: Netflix

Who is Joe's ex-fiancée on 'Love is Blind'?

Unsurprisingly, Joe's unnamed ex-fiancée has not come out of the woodwork to publicly attach herself to him. Viewers see Joe and Madison break up before their wedding when Joe runs out of his tux fitting. So at least he got past the invitation part this time around, right? Regardless, Joe's heart wasn't in his relationship enough to go through with his nuptials with Madison.

After Joe and his ex-fiancée dated, he likely scrubbed his social media of any evidence of her, because there are no mystery women on his Instagram that could be the ex he dated for five years and was almost married to. There are also no photos that Joe was tagged in before 2023. His engagement and relationship likely ended around that time or before then, especially since Love Is Blind Season 9 came out in 2025.

During the episode where Joe meets Madison's family, he is candid about his ex-fiancée and how he ended things at the 11th hour. "I was in a relationship for five years," he explains. "I was miserable, but I was like, 'Oh, this is sometimes how it is.' I was engaged, about to get married. I had the invites in my hand, stamped, written out. And I just couldn't go put that in the mailbox. In the end, it was better for everybody."

Madison's mom tells him she is glad he listened to his heart, but she also worries he might get cold feet with Madison. As viewers see in the penultimate batch of Season 9 episodes, Joe does make the decision to end things before he and Madison actually walk down the aisle.

Source: Netflix

Joe said he feels "horrible" after Madison responded to his comments about her body.

After most of the Season 9 episodes dropped on Netflix, Madison appeared on The Viall Files podcast to reveal that, after she heard comments that Joe made about her body during filming, she developed an eating disorder.

Joe reveals during one episode that he is used to dating thinner women, and when Madison went on the podcast she said he told her he typically dates more "petite" women. Joe told Us Weekly that when he heard about Madison's reaction to hearing his comments about her body, he felt "horrible."

