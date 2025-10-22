Was Annie Lancaster From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Arrested? Inside the Rumors About Her Legal Past Annie Lancaster, who found herself under intense scrutiny due to alleged drunken behavior on ‘Love Is Blind.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 22 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The finale of Season 9 of Love Is Blind may have finally dropped, but the lives of the cast members are still a hot topic despite filming being over. One such cast member in the hot seat is Annie Lancaster, who found herself under intense scrutiny due to alleged drunken behavior on the show.

Now, an ex-boyfriend of Annie’s has taken to social media with allegations that appear to confirm the claims from viewers that Annie has a drinking problem. Find out what he had to say.

Source: Netflix

Was Annie from ‘Love Is Blind’ arrested?

According to TikTok account Storytime with Rikkii, Annie’s ex-boyfriend offered up the details of Annie's alleged past arrest and other questionable behavior when they were dating. ”I have some great stories for you lol let’s start off when her and I first started dating,” Annie’s ex wrote. “She was on pre-trial wearing an ankle monitor for a DUI and would panic trying to figure out what kind of pants to wear to her salon so that nobody seen her ankle monitor.”

He continued, claiming that Annie was arrested a second time due to her stealing his ID. ”Right before we broke up, she got arrested because she took my ID out of my wallet and took it to AT&T to get access to my phone account to see if I was texting or calling other women,” he wrote. “The representative from AT&T called the cops on her.”

Rikkii then did some digging of her own and indeed found Annie’s arrest record from February 2021 by the Parker Police Department for DUI. The incident initially occurred two months prior, in December 2020. Annie was found guilty on two counts, the other being a traffic offense for reckless driving, and ordered to perform community service and wear an ankle monitor.

Regarding the theft of his ID, Rikkii found that he was granted a restraining order following the incident, but didn’t press charges, and the case was dropped.

Annie has been consistently plagued with questions and allegations about her alcohol usage while on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Although the basis of the show is about finding your true love and getting married, viewers could barely focus on Annie’s match-up with Nick Amato because her alcohol-induced behavior made her almost incoherent during their time together.

Source: Netflix

When Nick decided to finally call it quits, Annie’s typical behavior of slurred speech, repetitive vocabulary and talking in circles was on full display, as was her often disheveled appearance.

The only thing left for the cast of Season 9 is the release of the reunion, which will stream on Netflix on Oct. 30.