'Stranger Things' Gave an Unfair Treatment to Bob — What Happened to the Beloved Character? Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) lost yet another chance to find happiness thanks to Bob's fate. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 4 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET

The final season of Stranger Things is giving fans the opportunity to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters. Years before Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) launched his final strike against Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends, another hero stole the hearts of the audience.

What happened to Bob (Sean Astin) in Stranger Things? Here's what we know about the fate of Joyce's (Winona Ryder) former boyfriend. The Byler family needed someone looking out for them, but the monsters of the Netflix smash hit had different plans for the group.

What happened to Bob in 'Stranger Things'?

Bob is one of the characters who died in the second season of Stranger Things. The man portrayed by Sean was very intelligent. He was the only character capable of returning power to the Hawkins Lab once most of the main cast was trapped in there by the Mind Flayer. Helping the entire cast of Stranger Things can put any character at risk. After getting everyone out of the building, Bob was killed by the Demodog creatures who infested Hawkins Lab.

The tragedy is one of the most emotional moments from the entire series. Bob was ready to take his relationship with Joyce to the next level. The Byers boys didn't count with a father figure who could help Joyce with the household's needs, and Bob was more than willing to fill that role. Part of what makes Stranger Things so compelling is how these characters are always in danger. Bob's death raised the stakes for the group's battle against the Mind Flayer.

It takes time for the people of Hawkins to heal their wounds. After grieving Bob's death for a while, Joyce started up a romance with Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the man who had been helping Eleven adapt to society.

Will Bob return in the final season of 'Stranger Things'?

Netflix is ready to move on from Stranger Things. The last installment of the series will pitch Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the gang against the cruel Vecna. Since Bob was killed in the second season of the show, the character is unlikely to return in upcoming episodes of the Netflix hit. The streaming platform loves to surprise people. The possibility of Bob showing in a flashback or dream sequence can't be ruled out completely.

Even old footage can be used to remind audiences of what they've lost along the way. Barb's (Shannon Purser) disappearance is always used to haunt Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Something similar could be brought up to remind Joy why she has to fight against all of the threats seen on the show.